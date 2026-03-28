Two Decisions

I have recently made two important decisions.

First, I will file for FDA Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) through my U.S. company, with glioblastoma (GBM) as the target indication.

Second, within my original clinical trial plan for the Intratumoral ClO₂ Ablation System in China, I will separate the Phase 2 intracranial tumor component into a standalone clinical trial dedicated specifically to intracranial tumors — particularly recurrent GBM.

These decisions were not made because brain tumors are the easiest indication. Quite the opposite: intracranial tumors represent one of the most complex and high-risk therapeutic environments among all solid tumors. I chose GBM because, after a deep analysis of the latest research in tumor mechanics, I have become increasingly convinced that the core mechanisms of the Intratumoral ClO₂ Ablation System and the biophysical characteristics of the GBM microenvironment share a profound structural alignment — one that is not coincidental, but dictated by physical law.

In this article, I will use a 2022 review published in Frontiers in Oncology as a guide to lay out this analysis.

GBM: A Fortress Unbreached for Two Decades

Glioblastoma is the most common malignant primary brain tumor, accounting for approximately 48.6% of all primary malignant brain tumors. Median survival after diagnosis is only 8 to 14 months, with a 5-year survival rate of just 7.2%.

Since the Stupp protocol was established in 2005 — maximal surgical resection combined with temozolomide chemotherapy and fractionated radiotherapy — the standard of care and patient outcomes for GBM have remained essentially unchanged. Over the past 20 years, countless clinical trials in immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and gene therapy have been launched. GBM remains among the most frustrating battlegrounds in oncology.

Why is it so difficult?

The conventional understanding focuses on biology: the heterogeneity and plasticity of brain tumor-initiating cells (BTICs), the immunosuppressive microenvironment, and the blood-brain barrier blocking drug delivery. But in recent years, an entirely new dimension has emerged — the mechanical properties of the tumor microenvironment.

An Underappreciated Review: How Tumor Mechanics Shapes GBM Malignancy

In January 2022, Bhargav et al. published a review in Frontiers in Oncology: “Mechanical Properties in the Glioma Microenvironment: Emerging Insights and Theranostic Opportunities.”

This paper systematically synthesized a decade of research on the biophysical properties of the glioma microenvironment, organized around three core concepts: solid stress — the internal pressure generated by tumor cell proliferation and ECM accumulation; fluid stress — the elevated interstitial fluid pressure (IFP) caused by leaky tumor vasculature and impaired lymphatic drainage; and stiffness and rheology — how the mechanical properties of tumor tissue physically drive infiltrative growth.

The review revealed a fact that had been largely overlooked: GBM malignant behavior is not driven solely by molecular signaling, but is fundamentally shaped by the mechanical environment. Tumor growth, infiltration, immune escape, and treatment resistance are all deeply coupled to the physical properties of the microenvironment.

More critically, the paper showed that these mechanical factors form self-reinforcing positive feedback loops — tumor growth increases solid stress, which compresses vasculature, which promotes hypoxia, which selects for more aggressive BTICs, which accelerates tumor growth.

Reading this, a thought crystallized with increasing clarity: if an intervention exists that can simultaneously disrupt multiple nodes of this mechanical feedback loop, it would not merely “kill tumor cells” — it would dismantle the physical infrastructure on which the tumor depends for survival and expansion.

Intratumoral ClO₂ ablation is precisely such an intervention.