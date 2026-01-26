Introduction: The Price Shock Is Predictable—and Misleading

Whenever a new cancer therapy is discussed in public, especially one that does not resemble conventional pharmaceuticals, the same reaction appears almost instantly:

“That price is outrageous.”

When I stated that—after regulatory approval and insurance coverage—the annual pricing anchor for my Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Ablation System in the United States would be USD 250,000 per patient per year (with USD 25,000 for basal cell carcinoma), many readers reacted emotionally rather than analytically.

The same would happen in China, where the corresponding price anchor would be RMB 300,000 (≈ USD 40,000).

This response is understandable—but it is also economically naïve.

Cancer pricing is not determined by chemical cost, emotional intuition, or folk comparisons. It is determined by medical economics, system value, risk allocation, and institutional structure.

This essay explains—calmly and precisely—why this price is not only reasonable, but structurally necessary.