Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Micaela's avatar
Micaela
17h

This sounds like a super very positive statement to me, dr. Liu! It is fully understandable for "encapsulated" nodules, but what happens with ClO2 inj to tumors that have a part of them open&crusty? My BCC behaves like that, has a bump/noduled part and a open wound that never heals aside that...

And second question... if the tumor has "eaten" part of the tissue, after the injection and the collapse of the tumor, will the lost tissue build up again (with a sort or cellular memory)?

Read all your post with immense interest and gratitudine.

Have a nice day.

Micaela

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Xuewu Liu
Tom's avatar
Tom
3h

Dr Xuewu, is there any way this therapy could be translated to the systemic blood cancers? It appears it’s only effective for solid tumors. Otherwise thank you for this very interesting article.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Xuewu Liu
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture