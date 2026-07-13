Diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) remains one of the most devastating complications of diabetes.

Despite advances in antibiotics, vascular reconstruction, advanced dressings, and wound care, millions of patients worldwide still develop chronic, non-healing ulcers. Many eventually undergo major lower-limb amputation, a life-changing event associated with remarkably poor long-term survival.

The challenge is not simply infection.

The real challenge is that many diabetic foot ulcers never successfully transition from chronic inflammation into tissue repair.

Chronic Wounds Become Trapped in Inflammation

Normal wound healing proceeds through four overlapping phases:

Hemostasis

Inflammation

Proliferation

Remodeling

A diabetic foot ulcer often becomes arrested in the inflammatory phase.

Instead of progressing toward healing, the wound accumulates:

necrotic tissue,

denatured proteins,

inflammatory exudate,

cellular debris,

microbial biofilm.

These materials continuously stimulate inflammation while preventing new tissue formation.

For this reason, debridement—the removal of nonviable tissue—is considered one of the cornerstones of diabetic foot ulcer management, and is emphasized in the International Working Group on the Diabetic Foot (IWGDF) guidelines.

The Hidden Enemy: Biofilm

Over the past two decades, biofilm has emerged as one of the most important biological explanations for why chronic wounds fail to heal.

Biofilms are structured communities of microorganisms enclosed within an extracellular polymeric substance (EPS).

Rather than floating freely, bacteria become physically protected inside this matrix.

Within biofilms:

immune cells cannot easily eliminate bacteria,

antibiotics penetrate poorly,

bacteria exhibit 100–1000-fold greater antimicrobial tolerance than planktonic organisms.

As a result, even after apparent cleaning of the wound surface, viable microorganisms often remain hidden inside the biofilm and rapidly recolonize the wound.

This persistent microbial reservoir helps maintain chronic inflammation and delays healing.

Why Conventional Antiseptics Have Limitations

Most wound cleansers reduce microbial burden on the wound surface.

However, published research suggests that many oxidizing antiseptics lose activity before fully penetrating mature biofilms.

For example:

Hydrogen peroxide is rapidly decomposed by catalase, an enzyme abundantly produced by bacteria such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Staphylococcus aureus, as well as by host tissues. Stewart and colleagues demonstrated that hydrogen peroxide failed to penetrate the full thickness of mature P. aeruginosa biofilms because catalase destroyed it before it could diffuse throughout the biofilm (Stewart et al., 2000).

Similarly, hypochlorous acid reacts rapidly with proteins and organic material present on the wound surface. Experimental studies indicate that its penetration is often limited not by diffusion itself, but because it is chemically consumed in the superficial biofilm layers before reaching deeper bacterial communities.

Consequently, surface bacteria may be removed while deeper portions of the biofilm remain intact.

Why Chlorine Dioxide Is Different

Chlorine dioxide possesses several physicochemical properties that distinguish it from many conventional wound antiseptics.

Unlike ionic oxidants, chlorine dioxide exists as a neutral dissolved molecule.

More importantly, there is no known bacterial enzyme equivalent to catalase that rapidly neutralizes chlorine dioxide.

Its oxidation is also relatively selective, meaning it reacts preferentially with susceptible biological targets rather than indiscriminately with all surrounding organic material.

This allows chlorine dioxide to maintain oxidative activity longer as it moves through biological matrices.

Published comparative studies support this concept.

Korany and colleagues compared several disinfectants against mature Listeria monocytogenes biofilms and found that chlorine dioxide achieved substantial biofilm reduction at concentrations of only 2.5–5 ppm, whereas chlorine required approximately 100–200 ppm to achieve comparable reductions (Korany et al., 2018).

Although these experiments were performed on food-industry biofilms rather than diabetic wounds, they demonstrate an important physicochemical advantage of chlorine dioxide when confronting mature biofilm structures.

Why Concentration Matters

Most commercially available chlorine dioxide preparations described in the literature are relatively dilute or generated immediately before use from precursor systems with variable composition.

A standardized 1% chlorine dioxide solution (10,000 ppm) represents a substantially greater oxidative capacity while maintaining a defined and reproducible concentration.

Such a formulation could potentially address several components of chronic wound pathology simultaneously:

oxidation of necrotic tissue,

removal of denatured proteins,

reduction of microbial burden,

disruption of mature biofilm,

continuous oxidative debridement of the wound bed.

Rather than functioning only as a surface disinfectant, it may help convert a chronically inflamed wound into one capable of progressing toward normal healing.

Supporting Experimental Observations

Our own preclinical studies provide encouraging observations consistent with this concept.

In a controlled mouse tail-amputation model, topical chlorine dioxide accelerated complete wound closure by approximately six days compared with saline-treated controls.

Additional experiments demonstrated:

accelerated removal of wound debris,

predictable localized tissue effects,

complete tissue regeneration after localized exposure,

absence of cumulative tissue injury during repeated exposure.

These findings suggest that chlorine dioxide can support tissue repair while maintaining a well-defined local zone of action.

An Additional Potential Benefit

One unexpected observation from our experimental studies was localized oxidative sealing of small injured blood vessels.

Chronic diabetic foot ulcers frequently exhibit persistent exudation and minor bleeding following debridement.

If confirmed in future clinical studies, localized microvascular sealing could represent an additional therapeutic advantage by helping stabilize the wound environment during healing.

Looking Ahead

Clinical studies will ultimately determine whether these promising laboratory observations translate into improved patient outcomes.

However, the scientific rationale is increasingly compelling.

Current understanding of diabetic foot ulcers identifies chronic inflammation, necrotic tissue, and microbial biofilm as major obstacles to healing.

Published biofilm research demonstrates important limitations of conventional oxidizing antiseptics while highlighting the unique physicochemical properties of chlorine dioxide.

Combined with encouraging preclinical wound-healing observations, these findings suggest that a standardized 1% chlorine dioxide solution deserves serious investigation as a new approach to chronic wound management.

If future clinical studies confirm these biological advantages, chlorine dioxide could become more than simply another antiseptic—it could represent a new strategy for facilitating continuous oxidative debridement and promoting healing in one of medicine’s most challenging chronic wounds.

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