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Nnikk's avatar
Nnikk
8h

Fantastic.

I'm going to try a CLO2 dilute solution to clean and hopefully "cure" a persistent infection of some kind in my cat's left ear. It produces a slimy exudate and also forms a dark solidified gooey "booger" on a daily basis. I've been trying to clean it with H2O2 (3% from the store bottle) without any real change. Your article might explain why in terms of the biofilm "resistance" to H2O2.

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Liberty Liz's avatar
Liberty Liz
8h

If one wanted to experiment with making a 1% (10,000 ppm) solution, what would the concentration (number of drops of Part A and Part B be, and diluted in what quantity of water) to make this? Seems this could also be considered for issues such as MRSA? Also, for routine topical use (basic cuts, abrasions, etc), what's a good concentration to apply topically? It seems when using the proposed topical concentration for diabetic ulcers, wouldn't using an internal protocol (for systemic absorption) be advised as well in conjunction with topical use?

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