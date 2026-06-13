Here is the thing almost every discussion of innovation gets wrong. We argue endlessly about success rates, funding, talent, and patient capital — as if the contest were already underway and we were merely debating the scoring. But for the most important breakthroughs, the contest never starts. They are not defeated in the final round of validation. They are eliminated before they are allowed to enter it at all.

Incremental innovation gets support easily; paradigm-shifting innovation meets resistance. The reason is structural, not accidental. Incremental innovation optimizes within an existing system — it does not threaten existing experts, existing industries, existing regulators, or existing ways of allocating resources. Genuine original innovation usually means a new concept, a new mechanism, new product attributes, a new validation pathway, and a new structure of interests. It does not answer the old question better; it changes the question.

So the real obstacle is rarely the science alone. It is a system: the scientific community, industry incumbents, would-be collaborators, regulators, capital, and the surrounding public discourse — each with its own interests, risks, and behavioral logic. If institutions fail to reorganize how these actors behave, “supporting original innovation” stays a slogan.

Below I lay out five mechanisms that eliminate breakthroughs before trial. Then I argue that all five are, underneath, the same mistake — and I offer a way of naming it that I think is genuinely new.

Part I — Five Mechanisms of Pre-Trial Elimination

1. The scientific community defends the prevailing paradigm

Kuhn’s point is familiar: science does not advance by smooth accumulation but by alternating between normal science and paradigm revolution. What is less often drawn out is the institutional consequence. Every field has a scientific or quasi-scientific community — universities, journals, grants, reviewers, standards, guidelines, societies, evaluation systems — and that community both accumulates knowledge and guards the existing paradigm.

Experts do not naturally welcome a new paradigm, because their training, reputation, resources, review criteria, and professional standing are all built on the old one. A technology that merely refines the old system is easy to understand and easy to score. One that changes how the problem is posed, how the mechanism works, what the evidence looks like, and how it is applied is easy to reject — using the old paradigm.

This is why genuine original innovation is so often called “immature,” “counterintuitive,” “insufficiently evidenced,” or “not in any existing category.” None of this is surprising. It is not answering the old question; it is changing the question. And that produces a hard institutional problem: the experts of the old paradigm hold first rights to judge the new one, yet may possess neither the capacity to understand it nor neutrality toward it.

None of this means experts are unimportant. The opposite — breakthroughs need rigorous expert scrutiny more than anything else. The problem is when expert review becomes a one-vote veto by the old paradigm. Expert objections should be converted into testable questions, not become grounds for blocking entry.

2. Incumbent interests instinctively defend against disruption

If the first mechanism is about cognition, the second is about interest. Schumpeter’s creative destruction does not gently add an option; it dismantles old structures and redistributes industry and rents. So real breakthroughs are not greeted warmly by incumbents — they are met first with defense.

Incumbents rarely oppose openly. The more common pattern is quieter: don’t collaborate, don’t recommend, don’t review, don’t write it into standards, don’t supply resources, question the evidence, and use experts and media to lower its credibility. This is not conspiracy; it is the normal response of an interest structure.

Olson explained the asymmetry: concentrated, organized groups act more easily, while diffuse public interest and future gains struggle to organize at comparable intensity. So breakthroughs sit at a structural disadvantage — those opposing have clear, present, organized interests; those who would benefit have distant, diffuse, unorganized ones. Worth noting: so-called “fake innovation” is itself a parasite of this same environment. When genuine innovation cannot enter validation through legitimate channels, opportunists exploit the same ambiguity. Fake innovation is not a counterexample to this framework; it is a byproduct of the same mechanism.

3. Collaborators face more risk than reward

No inventor completes a breakthrough alone. It needs lab platforms, engineering validation, real-world settings, industrial partners, capital, government backing, and a route to market. But for each collaborator, an early breakthrough carries large risk and uncertain return.

Universities, hospitals, firms, experts, investors, and local governments may all be “interested,” yet none wants to be the first to bear risk — because if it fails, responsibility is concrete, and if it succeeds, the gains may go elsewhere. This is the classic principal-agent and risk-reward asymmetry.

Each actor has its own objective function, so the result is a standoff: doctors wait for a regulatory signal, hospitals wait for expert consensus, local governments wait for registration progress, investors wait for clinical data, experts wait for peer endorsement. Every actor’s caution is individually reasonable — and collectively the system produces a cold-start failure. Breakthroughs need collaboration incentives. You cannot run on idealism; collaborators need defined returns, reputation, protection, and clear limits of liability inside the rules.

4. Regulators and evaluators are structurally conservative

Every field has a regulator or quasi-regulator. Their common feature: they handle mature things well and original innovation poorly. Breakthroughs tend to have unclear attributes, unclear pathways, unclear standards, and unclear risks — and facing that, the safest choice is conservatism. Insufficient materials, reject. Unclear standards, withhold support. Unclear risk, ask for more.

This has a logic — regulators must guard against risk. But if a regulator can only negate the unknown, never convert the unknown into a testable pathway, the result is procedural blockage. Especially in high-risk, high-value domains, if the regulator bears only liability with no recognition for advancing breakthroughs and no tolerance for failure, the system tilts toward “do nothing, make no mistake.”

This is not about individuals; it is about the institution’s objective function. If that function is only “avoid incidents,” and not “identify genuine breakthroughs, move major innovation into controlled validation, enable industrial and social value,” then conservative behavior is guaranteed. Regulation that truly supports breakthroughs does not lower safety standards — it decomposes the unknown into testable questions, turns attribute disputes into classification pathways, turns expert disagreement into evidence checklists, and turns potential risk into staged risk control.

5. Capital and public discourse amplify the difficulty

Capital claims to love innovation, but what it actually loves is return under calculable risk. Early breakthroughs rarely offer a clean valuation model, a mature regulatory path, stable cash flow, or comparable precedents — so capital waits.

Public discourse has a parallel problem. Mature technology can be explained with existing standards; a breakthrough is easily labeled “overhyped,” “immature,” “unreliable,” “unproven.” Preventing fraud is necessary, but if everything not-yet-validated is preemptively stigmatized, breakthroughs lose the space for open discussion and serious testing. In sensitive domains, discourse slides from prudence into denial, from risk-flagging into stigma — and for competitors, that stigma becomes a tool for keeping a new technology out of validation entirely. The challenge is not only scientific validation; it is public space.

Part II — The Common Root: Mistaking Cognition for Intervention

The five mechanisms look independent — cognition, interest, collaboration, regulation, capital-and-discourse. They are not. Underneath, they are the same error. To name it I will borrow a framework I have been developing, the Predictable Intervention Principle (PPI).

PPI distinguishes three layers in any complex system. The A-layer is the predictable layer — the rules and structures that actually determine outcomes. The C-layer is the surface layer — the phenomena, forms, and appearances we directly observe. Between them sits the B-layer of transmission and organization. PPI’s core claim is that in complex adaptive systems the direction of effective intervention is opposite to the direction of cognition: cognition runs downward, from surface phenomena toward underlying rules; effective intervention must run upward, from rules toward outcomes. When intervention is misapplied at the C-layer, you get symptom-chasing — locally sensible, globally failing.

Now apply this to breakthrough innovation, and a widely-missed structural error appears: our institutions take a C-layer cognitive judgment and use it directly as an A-layer gate.

When an old-paradigm expert asks “does this resemble known things?”, “does it fit existing categories?”, “is the principle clear?” — these are C-layer judgments about surface form. Such judgments are necessary. The error is letting a C-layer conclusion act as the on-off switch for an A-layer rule: the expert says “doesn’t resemble, isn’t clear” at the surface, and the validation gate slams shut. Cognition (downward) and intervention (downward) are never separated. At precisely the point where rules should be rebuilt from above, the entrance is locked by appearance from below.

This unifies the five mechanisms. The community’s rejection, the incumbents’ defense, the collaborators’ hesitation, the regulator’s conservatism, the stigma in public discourse — on the surface, five different actors. Underneath, five faces of one error: every actor judges at the C-layer (appearance, category, reputation, risk, label), while the A-layer rule that actually decides life and death — who may close the validation gate, on what basis, and how that closure is reviewed — is never reconstructed at a higher level. Each actor’s C-layer behavior is “reasonable.” Stacked, they produce systemic pre-trial elimination. This is exactly what PPI predicts: C-layer intervention on a complex system fails as a whole, however careful each step.

The non-obvious conclusion: institutions must separate “cognitive judgment” from “entry intervention” by layer. Let C-layer experts only convert surface doubts into testable questions, and let the A-layer — the rule that opens or closes the validation gate — be governed by an independent mechanism oriented to predictability rather than to surface resemblance.

The A-layer criterion should not be “does this resemble something known?” (C-layer resemblance) but “is the mechanism clear, is the risk controllable in stages, is there a predictable path into validation?” (A-layer predictability). That layer-separation is the missing institutional predictable layer that breakthrough innovation needs most.

Part III — What Follows: Rebuilding the Rule at the A-Layer

Every proposal below is the same act in a different place: rebuild the rule at the A-layer, and release the entry-intervention that has been locked at the C-layer. Strip out the PPI label and the proposals lose their common spine — which is the point. Three design elements come first: an objective function (let genuinely original, high-value, testable innovation earn entry into validation); boundary conditions (don’t lower safety, ethics, quality, or evidence requirements, but convert them into staged, executable, reviewable pathways); and a feedback loop (expert opinions get reviewed, regulatory denials get reasons, collaborators who bear risk get returns, competitive suppression gets constrained, failure gets cut short in time, success gets positive reinforcement).

Reform expert evaluation (Mechanism 1 — keep C-layer judgment at the cognitive layer)

Expert review begins as a vital governance mechanism. But once expert power is fused with academic standing, resource allocation, project review, the publication system, and incumbent industry interests, it can degrade from a mechanism of professional judgment into a mechanism of guild-style gatekeeping. At that point “expert opinion” is not always pure scientific judgment — it may carry paradigm inertia, interest defense, path dependence, and identity bias. For breakthrough innovation the real danger is not that experts raise questions, but that experts use existing standing, existing paradigm, and the existing publication system to monopolize first-instance authority over the new paradigm.

So: build cross-disciplinary review; require conflict-of-interest disclosure; install a review-of-the-review that forces negative verdicts to be restated as concrete testable questions rather than blanket rejection; and lower the weight of any single veto. An expert’s task is not to judge “does it resemble existing things” but “is it worth entering staged validation.” The principle: old-paradigm experts may raise questions, but must not monopolize the power of life and death over the new paradigm.

Build a validation channel for breakthroughs (Mechanism 4 — rewrite the A-layer gate)

Innovation channels should not serve only mature, fully-evidenced, clear-path projects — otherwise genuine breakthroughs cannot get in. For projects with clear originality, major need, and stage-controllable risk but incomplete data, allow entry into pathway guidance rather than flat denial. Convene attribute-definition first for complex hybrids. Set staged evidence requirements: early on, weigh mechanism plausibility, risk control, non-clinical basis, preliminary efficacy signals, and major value; later, raise the clinical and quality bar. Distinguish “insufficient evidence” from “not worth validating.” In one line: regulation should shift from “do we approve” to “how do we validate.”

Build collaborator incentives (Mechanism 3 — reset the A-layer reward-risk structure)

Collaborator hesitation is not a moral failing but the inevitable result of a misbalanced reward-risk structure, so intervention must land there. Give participating universities, hospitals, and institutes platform status, evaluation credit, a share of commercialization returns, and recognition. Give early-trial doctors and hospitals clear ethical and liability boundaries, insurance, authorship, and benefit. Give local governments that back high-risk breakthroughs a fault-tolerance mechanism and a performance metric that rewards discovering and protecting real innovation, not just short-term output. Don’t ask others merely to “support” — make supporters co-beneficiaries.

Introduce fair-competition review (Mechanisms 2 & 5 — stop the C-layer from being captured)

The substance here is preventing incumbents from using C-layer discourse — expert opinion, popular-science framing, academic consensus, standards thresholds — to manipulate the A-layer gate. Require disclosure of interest relationships; prevent industry associations, societies, media platforms, and standards bodies from becoming tools of incumbent exclusion; build correction mechanisms for malicious stigma, competitive smearing, and procedural delay; and let a project under negative expert review or public attack apply for independent re-examination. Fair competition is not only a market question; it is a question of whether breakthroughs can appear at all.

Constrain regulators and evaluators with a correct conception of merit (Mechanism 4 — rewrite the A-layer objective function)

Regulatory merit cannot be only “no incidents.” If avoiding incidents is the sole goal, the rational response to all uncertain innovation is to not support, not advance, not bear. Short-term safe, long-term fatal. Real merit should include: did you identify genuine breakthroughs; did you help define their attributes; did you convert disputes into testable questions; did you build staged risk control; did you prevent a single-paradigm veto and procedural delay; did you protect major innovation’s entry into validation under the safety floor. Regulators cannot endorse a company or lower safety standards. But neither can they be mere gatekeepers. Facing a major breakthrough, the regulator should become the builder of the validation pathway.

Build fault tolerance and timely cut-off (companion — sustain the A-layer feedback loop)

Not all breakthroughs succeed. If institutions demand proof of success at the very start, real breakthroughs cannot begin — so fault tolerance is required. Tolerance is not laxity; it is exploration under sound mechanisms, clear boundaries, transparent data, and dynamic oversight. Equally required is timely cut-off: if validation reveals the mechanism fails, risk is uncontrollable, or effect is absent, stop. This two-way feedback is exactly what keeps the validation channel from degrading into a free pass for low-quality projects.

Protect public expression (Mechanism 5 — keep C-layer information transparent)

Discourse amplifies resistance because C-layer information gets monopolized by labels; the remedy is to restore transparency and symmetry. Build a public standard that separates “fraud” from “legitimate exploratory innovation.” Do not equate a not-yet-validated technology that has a plausible mechanism, preliminary data, and a clear validation path with fraud; and do not let competitors stigmatize potential disruptors through media and expert voice. Encourage projects to disclose mechanism, risk, data, pathway, and uncertainty, so that the public, regulators, experts, and collaborators judge on transparent information rather than on labels.

Breakthroughs Are Not Grown Naturally — They Are Protected Institutionally

Breakthroughs need the courage of scientists, entrepreneurs, and inventors — but courage alone is nowhere near enough. Return to the opening claim: breakthroughs fail not in validation but before entering it. In PPI’s language, the A-layer rule that decides their fate is locked early by each mechanism’s C-layer judgment. The pre-trial elimination is the stacking of all five:

If old-paradigm experts hold an outsized veto, the breakthrough dies in review. If incumbents can exclude it quietly, it dies in the competitive structure. If collaborators face more risk than reward, it dies before collaboration. If regulators only negate the unknown instead of building a validation path, it dies at the procedural entrance. If local governments dare not act without a positive regulatory signal, it dies in the resource gap. If media and discourse stigmatize the unproven in advance, it dies in public space.

So truly supporting breakthroughs is not proving any specific project’s success, nor lowering safety and quality standards. It is giving the genuinely-worth-validating a fair, transparent, predictable chance to be validated. What a breakthrough needs most is not unprincipled passage, but principled entry into validation.

A nation that wants a steady supply of breakthroughs must build this institutional predictable layer: let new paradigms be seen, new technologies be validated, new actors find collaboration, old interests be unable to block easily, and regulators be not only gatekeepers but builders of the validation pathway. That is the precondition for breakthroughs to appear — and only under such a structure will the genuine ones stop being eliminated by old paradigms, old interests, and old procedures before they ever get the chance to prove themselves.