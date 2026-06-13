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Sk4vrddw@protonmail.com's avatar
Sk4vrddw@protonmail.com
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And on top of all that...they don't want something too effective. They don't want something that destroys cancer...and God forbid we use the 4 letter C word that rhymes with pure.

People who have come up with that in the past have had their lives ruined, their work confiscated.

You have probably heard recently of all the missing scientists....but some years before that we had something like 80 doctors in the natural and alternative space die in a relatively short span of time. Some very suspicious "suicides".

They are not interested in saving lives other than their own. Especially non toxically and affordably.

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