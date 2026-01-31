One of the most frequently asked — and most misunderstood — questions about chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) is this:

How can a substance show strong anti-inflammatory effects, while at the same time triggering anti-tumor immune responses at distant sites?

At first glance, this seems contradictory.

In conventional medical thinking, reducing inflammation is often equated with suppressing immune activity.

But my observations — from self-experiments, clinical use, and animal studies — suggest that this assumption is deeply flawed.

This article explains why these two effects are not only compatible, but likely arise from the same underlying mechanism.

1. Clear and Repeatable Anti-Inflammatory Effects

The anti-inflammatory effect of chlorine dioxide is not theoretical.

It is one of the easiest properties to observe.

Autoimmune and Inflammatory Conditions

In conditions such as:

autoimmune skin diseases

localized inflammatory arthritis

allergic or inflammatory rhinitis

direct local exposure to CDS (chlorine dioxide solution) often leads to rapid resolution of inflammation.

My Self-Experiments (Joint Inflammation)

In my own self-experiments, I tested localized joint inflammation using:

0.5–2 ml

10,000–20,000 ppm CDS

injected directly at the inflamed joint site

The result was consistent:

pain decreased rapidly

swelling subsided

local inflammatory symptoms resolved much faster than expected

No systemic anti-inflammatory drugs were involved.

A Simple and Reproducible Test: Rhinitis

Another easy way to observe this effect is rhinitis.

For individuals with nasal inflammation:

a cotton swab lightly soaked in CDS

gently placed in the nasal cavity

for ~20 seconds (avoiding deep or prolonged exposure)

often leads to immediate relief of nasal inflammation.

This effect is fast, localized, and does not rely on systemic absorption.

Documented Protocols

In my book, The Chlorine Dioxide Miracle: Safeguarding Health with Safe and Effective Applications,

I describe protocols for 13 different conditions, most of which rely — at least in part — on the anti-inflammatory action of chlorine dioxide.

2. The Same Anti-Inflammatory Effect Appears in Tumor Ablation

Now we move to a very different context: intratumoral chlorine dioxide ablation.

In both pet tumors and human clinical cases, a consistent pattern emerges:

After intratumoral injection of chlorine dioxide: the tumor rapidly undergoes necrosis tumor volume often decreases (for example, visible under ultrasound) local inflammatory reactions are surprisingly mild



Most notably:

edema is minimal or absent

pain and inflammatory symptoms around the tumor often decrease rather than increase

This is already unusual.