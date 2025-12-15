In the field of local tumor treatment, ablation has long been regarded as a direct and powerful therapeutic approach.

Radiofrequency ablation, microwave ablation, and cryoablation have indeed achieved tumor necrosis in many cases.

However, one fundamental question has received surprisingly little systematic discussion:

Why is conventional tumor ablation often difficult—or even impossible—to repeat?

The answer goes far beyond procedural complexity.

I. The Real Reason Conventional Ablation Cannot Be Repeated: Scar Occupation, Not Tumor Biology

1. Conventional ablation deliberately extends necrosis into normal tissue

In real-world practice, most conventional ablation techniques follow an implicit rule:

It is safer to destroy some normal tissue than to leave tumor margins behind.

As a result, the ablation zone is intentionally expanded beyond the tumor boundary into surrounding healthy tissue, creating a so-called “safety margin.”

This strategy almost inevitably produces:

Large-volume tissue necrosis

Collapse of extracellular matrix (ECM) structure

Permanent destruction of microvasculature

The biological repair outcome is essentially predetermined:

fibrotic scar formation.

2. Scar tissue occupies space and blocks normal tissue regeneration

Scar tissue is not a weakened version of normal tissue.

It is a fundamentally different biological material:

Poor or absent blood supply

No metabolic function

No elasticity

No regenerative capacity

This leads to a common but rarely stated clinical reality:

Tumors are often not fully ablated

Residual tumor regions become surrounded or replaced by fibrotic tissue

Further local treatment becomes unpredictable or impossible

In other words:

Conventional ablation may fail to eradicate the tumor completely, yet scar formation prevents effective repeat ablation.

II. Why Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Does Not Easily Lead to Scar Formation

Intratumoral chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) injection demonstrates a fundamentally different tissue response pattern in observed cases.

This difference is mechanistic, not accidental.

1. Chlorine dioxide has hemostatic properties — but not “sealing” hemostasis

Chlorine dioxide exhibits rapid local hemostatic effects, but unlike thermal or cryogenic methods:

It does not rely on thermal coagulation

It does not freeze microvasculature

It does not permanently occlude blood vessels

Instead, it appears to provide temporary bleeding control, preserving the conditions necessary for tissue clearance and repair rather than sealing tissue fate permanently.

2. Like hydrogen peroxide, chlorine dioxide exhibits a debridement effect that supports regeneration

Hydrogen peroxide is well known in wound care for its debridement capability — oxidatively separating necrotic tissue from viable tissue so it can be removed.

Under controlled intratumoral conditions, chlorine dioxide appears to act in a similar way:

Nonviable tissue is oxidatively inactivated and separated

Necrotic tissue can detach or be absorbed

The body does not need to replace necrotic mass with dense collagen

This point is crucial because:

Scar formation largely occurs when necrotic tissue remains trapped in place and must be “filled in” rather than cleared.

3. Chlorine dioxide does not induce persistent inflammation and may suppress it

Thermal and cryogenic ablation commonly trigger:

Strong inflammatory cascades

Sustained damage-associated molecular signaling

Fibroblast-dominated repair pathways

In contrast, intratumoral chlorine dioxide is more often associated with:

Localized, short-lived reactions

Absence of prolonged inflammatory amplification

Reduced activation of fibrotic repair programs

This shifts tissue healing toward clearance, absorption, and remodeling, rather than fibrosis and hard scarring.

4. Dual tumor killing: direct contact and vascular disruption

Chlorine dioxide exerts antitumor effects through two complementary mechanisms:

Direct oxidative inactivation of tumor tissue upon contact Selective disruption of abnormal tumor vasculature, leading to secondary ischemic tumor death

Importantly, this approach does not require extending damage into surrounding normal tissue to ensure efficacy.

Tumor tissue is inherently more vulnerable to oxidative stress, while normal tissue shows greater resistance under controlled exposure.

5. Rapid tumor shrinkage within one hour indicates dehydration, not swelling

One of the most distinctive observations is this:

Within approximately one hour after intratumoral chlorine dioxide injection, tumors often show marked volume reduction.

This contrasts sharply with conventional ablation, where tissues frequently swell due to thermal injury or freeze–thaw damage.

The rapid shrinkage suggests:

Collapse of cellular membrane integrity

Failure of cellular water retention mechanisms

Dehydration and structural collapse, rather than inflammatory edema

This represents true volume reduction, not scar-based tissue replacement.

III. Why This Enables Repeated Treatment

Because of these combined characteristics, intratumoral chlorine dioxide treatment does not push tissue into an irreversible fibrotic state after the first intervention.

As a result:

The same region remains accessible

Drug distribution remains predictable

Tissue clearance and remodeling pathways remain functional

From a practical standpoint, this means:

Through multiple controlled intratumoral chlorine dioxide injections, systematic clearance of all visible tumors within a short time window (such as one month) is theoretically feasible.

Crucially, this strategy:

Does not rely on a single “all-or-nothing” intervention

Does not require sacrificing surrounding normal tissue

Does not lock the system into a scar-dominated outcome

Conclusion: The Real Difference Is Not How Aggressively We Destroy — But Whether We Seal the Path Forward

The central limitation of conventional ablation is not merely technical complexity or insufficient precision.

It is that:

The first treatment often forces tissue into a non-reversible fibrotic repair pathway.

Intratumoral chlorine dioxide represents a fundamentally different philosophy:

Clearance-oriented rather than sealing-oriented

Repeatable rather than one-shot

Focused on tissue fate management, not just destruction

This is not a rejection of conventional ablation, but a reconsideration of how local tumor treatment should end.