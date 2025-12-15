Why Conventional Tumor Ablation Is Difficult to Repeat — and Why Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide May Be Different
In the field of local tumor treatment, ablation has long been regarded as a direct and powerful therapeutic approach.
Radiofrequency ablation, microwave ablation, and cryoablation have indeed achieved tumor necrosis in many cases.
However, one fundamental question has received surprisingly little systematic discussion:
Why is conventional tumor ablation often difficult—or even impossible—to repeat?
The answer goes far beyond procedural complexity.
I. The Real Reason Conventional Ablation Cannot Be Repeated: Scar Occupation, Not Tumor Biology
1. Conventional ablation deliberately extends necrosis into normal tissue
In real-world practice, most conventional ablation techniques follow an implicit rule:
It is safer to destroy some normal tissue than to leave tumor margins behind.
As a result, the ablation zone is intentionally expanded beyond the tumor boundary into surrounding healthy tissue, creating a so-called “safety margin.”
This strategy almost inevitably produces:
Large-volume tissue necrosis
Collapse of extracellular matrix (ECM) structure
Permanent destruction of microvasculature
The biological repair outcome is essentially predetermined:
fibrotic scar formation.
2. Scar tissue occupies space and blocks normal tissue regeneration
Scar tissue is not a weakened version of normal tissue.
It is a fundamentally different biological material:
Poor or absent blood supply
No metabolic function
No elasticity
No regenerative capacity
This leads to a common but rarely stated clinical reality:
Tumors are often not fully ablated
Residual tumor regions become surrounded or replaced by fibrotic tissue
Further local treatment becomes unpredictable or impossible
In other words:
Conventional ablation may fail to eradicate the tumor completely,
yet scar formation prevents effective repeat ablation.
II. Why Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Does Not Easily Lead to Scar Formation
Intratumoral chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) injection demonstrates a fundamentally different tissue response pattern in observed cases.
This difference is mechanistic, not accidental.
1. Chlorine dioxide has hemostatic properties — but not “sealing” hemostasis
Chlorine dioxide exhibits rapid local hemostatic effects, but unlike thermal or cryogenic methods:
It does not rely on thermal coagulation
It does not freeze microvasculature
It does not permanently occlude blood vessels
Instead, it appears to provide temporary bleeding control, preserving the conditions necessary for tissue clearance and repair rather than sealing tissue fate permanently.
2. Like hydrogen peroxide, chlorine dioxide exhibits a debridement effect that supports regeneration
Hydrogen peroxide is well known in wound care for its debridement capability — oxidatively separating necrotic tissue from viable tissue so it can be removed.
Under controlled intratumoral conditions, chlorine dioxide appears to act in a similar way:
Nonviable tissue is oxidatively inactivated and separated
Necrotic tissue can detach or be absorbed
The body does not need to replace necrotic mass with dense collagen
This point is crucial because:
Scar formation largely occurs when necrotic tissue remains trapped in place and must be “filled in” rather than cleared.
3. Chlorine dioxide does not induce persistent inflammation and may suppress it
Thermal and cryogenic ablation commonly trigger:
Strong inflammatory cascades
Sustained damage-associated molecular signaling
Fibroblast-dominated repair pathways
In contrast, intratumoral chlorine dioxide is more often associated with:
Localized, short-lived reactions
Absence of prolonged inflammatory amplification
Reduced activation of fibrotic repair programs
This shifts tissue healing toward clearance, absorption, and remodeling, rather than fibrosis and hard scarring.
4. Dual tumor killing: direct contact and vascular disruption
Chlorine dioxide exerts antitumor effects through two complementary mechanisms:
Direct oxidative inactivation of tumor tissue upon contact
Selective disruption of abnormal tumor vasculature, leading to secondary ischemic tumor death
Importantly, this approach does not require extending damage into surrounding normal tissue to ensure efficacy.
Tumor tissue is inherently more vulnerable to oxidative stress, while normal tissue shows greater resistance under controlled exposure.
5. Rapid tumor shrinkage within one hour indicates dehydration, not swelling
One of the most distinctive observations is this:
Within approximately one hour after intratumoral chlorine dioxide injection, tumors often show marked volume reduction.
This contrasts sharply with conventional ablation, where tissues frequently swell due to thermal injury or freeze–thaw damage.
The rapid shrinkage suggests:
Collapse of cellular membrane integrity
Failure of cellular water retention mechanisms
Dehydration and structural collapse, rather than inflammatory edema
This represents true volume reduction, not scar-based tissue replacement.
III. Why This Enables Repeated Treatment
Because of these combined characteristics, intratumoral chlorine dioxide treatment does not push tissue into an irreversible fibrotic state after the first intervention.
As a result:
The same region remains accessible
Drug distribution remains predictable
Tissue clearance and remodeling pathways remain functional
From a practical standpoint, this means:
Through multiple controlled intratumoral chlorine dioxide injections,
systematic clearance of all visible tumors within a short time window
(such as one month) is theoretically feasible.
Crucially, this strategy:
Does not rely on a single “all-or-nothing” intervention
Does not require sacrificing surrounding normal tissue
Does not lock the system into a scar-dominated outcome
Conclusion: The Real Difference Is Not How Aggressively We Destroy — But Whether We Seal the Path Forward
The central limitation of conventional ablation is not merely technical complexity or insufficient precision.
It is that:
The first treatment often forces tissue into a non-reversible fibrotic repair pathway.
Intratumoral chlorine dioxide represents a fundamentally different philosophy:
Clearance-oriented rather than sealing-oriented
Repeatable rather than one-shot
Focused on tissue fate management, not just destruction
This is not a rejection of conventional ablation, but a reconsideration of how local tumor treatment should end.
Xuewu Liu’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Just a curiosity here... when you insert the needle into the tumor, is there a chance of spread like there is when biopsies are done?
Your pulsing idea sounds rather sensical - destroy a portion, let the body deal with the detritus, then another injection. I recall the stories decades ago of some alternative approaches destroying the tumor so rapidly that the liver and detox pathways were overwhelmed and the patient died. Your way sounds much better.
When you read the details of ablation, this method seems far superior.