I do not oppose the oral use of chlorine dioxide (ClO₂). On the contrary, I deeply respect the efforts of many self-experimenters who have explored oral CDS as a preventive or health-supporting agent in their daily lives. Moreover, I have personally witnessed a highly successful case within my own family: in December 2023, during a major H1N1 (influenza A) outbreak in Beijing, my mother insisted on taking CDS orally once per day, at a high dose of 60mg daily. Out of our five family members, she was the only one who completely avoided infection. The rest of us experienced high fevers, gastrointestinal distress, and fatigue. Her prevention stands as a strong anecdotal case, worthy of deeper thought.

Yet I remain deeply puzzled: in countries like China, Taiwan, and Japan — where chemical education is highly standardized, and where there are many companies legally producing low-concentration ClO₂ for disinfection — there is virtually no visible community promoting or experimenting with oral use. By contrast, Latin America, parts of Europe, and even rural America have seen massive user communities grow, some numbering in the millions, treating ClO₂ as a universal detoxifier or natural medicine. Why the stark difference?

I believe this question deserves serious sociological, educational, and epistemological investigation. Below, I outline a detailed analysis.

1. The "Chemistry Knowledge Barrier": When Education Becomes a Wall

Ironically, in East Asia, the widespread public understanding of chemistry is one of the primary reasons oral ClO₂ has not taken root. Students in China, Taiwan, and Japan learn about chlorine compounds and oxidizing agents from middle school onward. By the time they graduate, most citizens associate chlorine dioxide with strong oxidizers, bleach, and industrial disinfectants. The term alone triggers mental alarms.

In contrast, populations in Latin America and parts of Africa may have less widespread formal chemical education, or view Western medicine with greater suspicion due to inequality and healthcare inaccessibility. This openness allows people to explore alternatives — not necessarily because they lack knowledge, but because they lack accessible options and trust in the system.

In East Asia, knowledge of chemical reactions — especially that sodium chlorite plus acid generates ClO₂ gas — instantly suggests danger, corrosion, or toxicity. These associations are hard-wired. Thus, even well-meaning individuals may dismiss the idea of drinking a diluted oxidizer as foolish or dangerous — regardless of the actual dose-response evidence.

2. Cultural Aversion to Systemic Defection

East Asian societies are structurally conservative, particularly in relation to medicine. In China, Japan, and Taiwan, the medical profession enjoys near-absolute authority in public perception. Medical advice is not merely guidance — it is law.

Unlike the United States, where individualist culture encourages citizens to "do their own research" or distrust pharmaceutical companies, East Asian patients rarely act outside of established protocols. A Japanese or Taiwanese patient will seldom reject a physician's recommendation. Deviating from the system is seen as reckless, socially inappropriate, or embarrassing.

This collective trust in authority is reinforced by health insurance systems. In Taiwan, for instance, the national health insurance model discourages patients from trying unapproved treatments — they are not reimbursed, and providers are not incentivized to explore alternatives. Meanwhile, in Japan, the cultural deference to doctors and pharmacists creates a strong barrier against medical pluralism.

Therefore, even if someone believes ClO₂ might help, they are unlikely to broadcast or share that belief unless validated by institutional voices. Without this openness, no community forms.

3. Censorship Bottlenecks and Platform Control

In China, any mention of oral ClO₂ is algorithmically suppressed. Keywords are blocked across platforms like WeChat, Weibo, Douyin, Baidu, and even private chat groups. The compound is often automatically labeled as a banned substance due to its association with chemical accidents, despite its legal use in disinfection.

Taiwan and Japan, while enjoying freer speech, are still governed by global internet platform policies. Facebook, YouTube, and Google all classify oral chlorine dioxide content as misinformation under WHO and FDA guidelines. Posts are shadow-banned, flagged, or removed. This prevents digital community formation. Even if someone wanted to share their experience, there is nowhere to go — no forums, no safe hashtags, no way to find others.

Contrast this with Latin America, where Telegram, WhatsApp, and Facebook groups thrive with open ClO₂ discussions. In the U.S., despite suppression, Substack and Telegram still allow thriving ClO₂ communities. These platforms are almost non-existent in daily use among East Asians.

4. Even the Believers Stay Silent — No "Testimonial Culture"

In East Asia, even those who may have had positive experiences with CDS are unlikely to share them. There is no cultural habit of creating online testimonies about medical experimentation. Speaking out about unorthodox health practices risks social ostracism, professional consequences, or legal ambiguity.

In the West, personal health testimonials are common — people write blog posts, make YouTube videos, share protocols. In East Asia, especially Japan, personal modesty and fear of being wrong limit public disclosure. "What if I harm others by suggesting something unapproved?" is a common thought.

This creates a silence spiral: no one dares to speak first, and so everyone believes they are alone in thinking ClO₂ might be useful. A user base without visible nodes cannot become a community.

5. Easy Access to Conventional Medicine Reduces the Need for Alternatives

Another critical factor often overlooked is that in East Asian countries — particularly China, Taiwan, and Japan — the general public has relatively easy access to conventional medical care. Unlike regions where public health systems are weak or prohibitively expensive, most East Asian citizens can consult licensed doctors, visit clinics, and obtain prescriptions at low cost and with minimal wait times.

This broad accessibility lowers the urgency for individuals to seek out alternative therapies. In Latin America or rural parts of the United States, where seeing a doctor might be financially or logistically difficult, people are more inclined to explore unregulated, do-it-yourself approaches, such as oral chlorine dioxide. In East Asia, however, when a person feels unwell, the instinct is almost always to go to the hospital — not to the internet for folk medicine.

This doesn't mean that alternatives are unneeded, but it means the perceived necessity — the psychological and social drivers — are weaker. A patient who can easily walk into a clinic and leave with antibiotics or antivirals has little motivation to try something outside the system, especially something stigmatized.

Combined with the region’s high trust in medical authority, this factor significantly suppresses the emergence of grassroots communities around unapproved treatments like oral ClO₂.

Why I Chose the Intratumoral Pathway

Based on this cultural and regulatory landscape, I concluded that ClO₂ must be introduced in East Asia not as a universal oral solution, but as a targeted, scientifically grounded therapeutic innovation.

I invented the intratumoral injection of high-concentration chlorine dioxide — not as a reaction to oral use, but as a way to create a tightly controlled, measurable, image-guided, and institutionally acceptable form of ClO₂ therapy. This method bypasses the stigma of "drinking disinfectant" and enters the domain of precision oncology.

Rather than relying on the immune system’s systemic absorption, this method allows us to directly destroy tumor tissue through a localized oxidative mechanism. It produces rapid necrosis of solid cancers, especially those that are accessible via imaging and direct needle injection. It is traceable, monitorable, and scalable. It also creates a space where doctors remain in control, patients feel safe, and regulators can understand the mechanism.

By introducing ClO₂ in this controlled, medicalized, and evidence-focused format, I believe it has the best chance to be accepted — not only in East Asia but globally. It reflects the core of my philosophy: ClO₂ should not be evangelized or sensationalized. It should be understood, stabilized, and used with precision.

Conclusion: The Best Remedy Needs the Right Ecosystem

Chlorine dioxide, like any reactive molecule, is not good or bad in itself. It depends on concentration, context, and control. In Latin America and some parts of the U.S., the socio-political ecosystem allows open experimentation with oral ClO₂ — often as a last resort. In East Asia, the very structure of education, culture, and communication prevents such a movement.

Therefore, I do not blame oral ClO₂ advocates for their claims. I only recognize that in our region, a different path is needed — one grounded in controlled delivery, clinical evidence, and therapeutic focus.

If ClO₂ is to reach its full medical potential, it must adapt not only to the body — but to society itself.

— Xuewu Liu