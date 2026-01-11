Introduction | A Recurrent Question While Preparing Clinical Trials in China

Recently, while preparing for clinical trials of the Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Ablation System in China, I have repeatedly encountered a particular concern from some physicians:

If a liquid is injected into a tumor and enters blood vessels, wouldn’t that cause strong systemic side effects?

At first glance, this sounds like a reasonable question. In reality, however, it arises from a misapplied reference framework.

Many physicians still instinctively interpret chlorine dioxide as a drug and evaluate it using the logic of intravenous administration and systemic distribution. Even after careful explanation, it can be difficult to move beyond this ingrained assumption.

In intratumoral injection, chlorine dioxide may indeed transiently enter tumor-associated blood vessels, but this does not imply systemic exposure or severe side effects. On the contrary, what happens is fundamentally different:

Chlorine dioxide rapidly damages tumor blood vessels, leading to functional vascular collapse.

More importantly, there is a critical anatomical fact that is often overlooked:

Mature, large-caliber blood vessels are essentially absent within tumor parenchyma.

It is precisely the chaotic, low-quality, non-hierarchical vascular architecture of tumors that prevents rapid washout and instead allows liquid ablation agents to amplify their therapeutic effect.

Main Text | Understanding Risk and Efficacy Through Physical Laws, Not Drug Logic

1. A Fundamental Physical Principle of Cancer Treatment

From an engineering and physical perspective, the core principle of cancer treatment is not “zero risk,” but rather:

To achieve higher tumor destruction with the lowest achievable risk.

This is not a narrow point solution but a broad feasible region.

For any local therapy, the real question is not whether entry into normal tissue is theoretically possible, but rather:

Under a defined dose

Within a defined spatial boundary

Whether there exists an uncontrolled pathway of spread

2. What Is the Real Risk of Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Ablation?

For this system, only one risk deserves serious discussion:

Could high-concentration chlorine dioxide enter normal tissue within a short time and cause irreversible damage?

This question is not answered by theory alone.

Over many years, I have repeatedly self-administered 1–2 ml of high-concentration chlorine dioxide directly into normal tissue and observed no irreversible tissue damage. This is not an encouragement for others to do the same, but rather evidence that:

When dose and spatial boundaries are controlled, tissue injury is clearly self-limited.

From a physical and chemical standpoint, the explanation is straightforward:

The effective reaction time of chlorine dioxide is approximately 10–100 seconds

Once oxidation reactions occur, reactive activity is rapidly consumed

At a fixed dose, sustained diffusion beyond the tumor boundary is nearly impossible

3. “What If It Enters Blood Vessels?” — The Key Is

What Kind

of Vessels

This concern usually rests on an implicit but incorrect assumption:

That tumors contain large, mature vessels capable of rapidly carrying fluid away.

In reality:

Most solid tumors lack structurally mature, continuous, large-caliber vessels within the tumor mass.

Instead, tumors rely on:

Dense networks of abnormal neovessels

Structurally immature, highly permeable channels

Vessels without smooth muscle or effective regulation

Microvasculature that collapses easily under stress

As a result, two seemingly contradictory—but therapeutically favorable—conditions coexist in most solid tumors:

The liquid is unlikely to be rapidly carried away as in intravenous injection (because tumors lack mature, large-caliber, continuous outflow vessels)

Yet it can rapidly distribute across multiple intratumoral regions (because tumor tissue behaves as a porous medium, with high microvascular and interstitial permeability, combined with pressure-driven convection during injection)

In short:

Injection provides the push, tumor structure enables the spread, and rapid chemical reaction locks the effect in place.

4. Tumor “Characteristics” Are Precisely Tumor “Weaknesses”

Tumors survive not because they are well organized, but because they maintain a barely functional, highly unstable vascular system.

This instability is their greatest vulnerability.

Chaotic vasculature

Fragile microcirculation

Poor redundancy

Extreme sensitivity to localized vascular disruption

When chlorine dioxide within a tumor:

Directly damages portions of the vasculature, or

Briefly enters vessels and injures the endothelium

The outcome is not washout, but rather:

A cascading collapse of the tumor perfusion system.

5. This Is Not Tumor-Specific—It Is a Shared Property of Solid Tumors

Whether dealing with:

Glioblastoma

Hepatocellular carcinoma

Genitourinary tumors

Or other solid malignancies

None can escape a common constraint:

All solid tumors depend on a structurally abnormal, inefficient vascular system to survive.

The intratumoral chlorine dioxide ablation system is designed around this shared vulnerability.

It does not attempt to “precisely eliminate every cancer cell.”

Instead, it exploits the systemic fragility of the tumor itself, causing the entire system to fail.

Conclusion | Why I Believe This System Has Broad Solid-Tumor Potential

When we move beyond the outdated framework of “does a drug enter blood vessels” and instead analyze the problem through physics, spatial constraints, and system stability, many perceived risks reveal themselves as integral parts of the mechanism.

The biological characteristics of tumors are, in fact, their engineering weaknesses.

Chlorine dioxide is uniquely capable of targeting these weaknesses.

This is why I believe that the Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Ablation System is not designed for a single cancer type, but represents a broad-spectrum approach to solid tumor treatment.