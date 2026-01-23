Why I Believe My Cancer Therapy Will Be Approved in China First — and Then the World
Introduction
Since last year, my work has existed under sustained public attack.
Following a WIRED feature that portrayed my intratumoral chlorine dioxide therapy in an extremely negative light, that article has been repeatedly cited on professional physician platforms in the United States. Similar secondary interpretations and derivative commentaries have since appeared on Chinese medical discussion platforms as well.
More recently, even individuals from within the chlorine dioxide field itself — including those who do not fundamentally oppose chlorine dioxide — have published articles directly criticizing my work, questioning its safety, legitimacy, and clinical rationale.
These developments are not without consequence.
They have likely complicated communication with certain institutions, slowed specific procedural steps, and introduced hesitation among parties unfamiliar with the full technical and clinical context. In that sense, they may have temporarily interfered with the efficiency of my clinical trial preparations.
However, I do not believe — and have never believed — that these dynamics will ultimately determine the regulatory outcome of my system.
The reason is simple: public narratives do not decide regulatory approvals; structural alignment does.
What follows is an explanation of why, despite sustained criticism from media, professionals, and adjacent industries, I remain confident that my system can complete clinical trials in China and move toward regulatory approval — and why that confidence is grounded not in optimism, but in aligned incentives.
For most medical innovators, regulators are obstacles to overcome.
For me, this has never been the case.
I believe something rarer is happening.
My intratumoral chlorine dioxide ablation system is not merely being reviewed by the Chinese regulatory system — its success is structurally aligned with the regulator’s stated objectives. At the same time, the system is deeply aligned with the interests of late-stage cancer patients who have few remaining options.
This dual alignment is why I believe the path forward is not only possible, but unusually fast.
1. My Alignment with China’s Drug Regulator Is Structural, Not Personal
In early 2026, China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) publicly stated a clear strategic objective:
To support “globally novel” high-end medical devices and accelerate their market approval.
This is not rhetoric. It is a KPI-level policy direction.
My system meets several conditions that regulators rarely encounter simultaneously:
a globally novel mechanism
a first-in-class therapeutic paradigm
no equivalent mature alternative anywhere in the world
direct, visible, short-cycle clinical outcomes
and a clear, definable safety boundary
From a regulatory perspective, this is not just another application.
It is a demonstration opportunity.
If China succeeds in approving such a system through rigorous clinical trials, it validates the country’s ability to lead in original, first-in-world medical innovation — not incremental imitation.
That is why I say our interests are isomorphic.
If my system succeeds, it becomes evidence that the regulator’s strategy works.
If it fails, it is not just my loss — it would undermine a stated national objective.
This shared risk creates alignment.
2. My Alignment with Late-Stage Cancer Patients Is Outcome-Based
My alignment with patients is even simpler.
Late-stage cancer patients do not care about platforms, narratives, or institutional prestige. They care about:
whether the tumor is destroyed
whether the effect is fast
whether toxicity is tolerable
and whether the result is real and observable
My system does not promise long-term disease management.
It does not require chronic administration.
It does not depend on years of statistical survival curves.
It produces local, visible tumor necrosis, often within hours or days.
This is why, even before formal trial recruitment has begun, nearly 100 foreign patients have already pre-registered for participation in the upcoming China clinical trial.
This is not marketing.
It is demand driven by alignment of outcomes.
Patients are willing to travel because they understand what the system is designed to do — and what it is not.
3. Fast Recruitment Enables Fast Trials
Clinical trials are slow for many reasons, but recruitment is often the limiting factor.
Because my interests align with patients’ immediate goals, recruitment is not expected to be a bottleneck.
Under current projections:
200+ patients can be enrolled in a relatively short time window
endpoints are clear and unambiguous
response can be assessed rapidly via imaging and clinical observation
If the trial reaches its projected endpoint — approximately 95% complete response (CR) — the result will be difficult to ignore, regardless of geography.
4. Why China First — and Why the World Follows
China is uniquely positioned to be the first mover here, not because standards are lower, but because:
it is actively seeking globally novel, demonstrative breakthroughs
it can evaluate real-world clinical outcomes without legacy bias
and it is willing to build regulatory pathways for technologies that do not fit old categories
If approval is achieved in China under a robust clinical framework, the implications extend beyond China.
Even if the U.S. FDA ultimately classifies my system as a drug rather than a device, the core facts remain:
large-scale human clinical data
unprecedented response rates
clearly bounded administration
reproducible outcomes
Drug trials may take longer, but strong foreign clinical evidence shortens uncertainty, even if it does not replace domestic trials.
The same logic applies in Europe.
5. A Closing Thought
Innovation does not advance simply because something is novel.
It advances when interests align across inventors, patients, and institutions.
In my case:
my interest aligns with patients because results are immediate and tangible
my interest aligns with the regulator because success validates policy
and both align with a global need that has not been adequately addressed
That is why I believe this system will be approved — first in China, and then elsewhere.
Not because anyone is doing me a favor,
but because the structure makes sense.
Xuewu Liu’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Well done Xuewu, this is such good news that your intratumoral chlorine injection treatment trial in China is going ahead as planned in spite of challenges.
Your treatment’s success which I believe will be a certainty, will be the door opener to making The Universal Antidote become universally available and I hope all of the Chlorine Dioxide Freedom Community like me is behind you to succeed.
I know there are a number in our Facebook group: Chlorine Dioxide Uncensored!
https://www.facebook.com/groups/chlorinedioxideuncensored
who are, or know someone, suffering from tumoral cancers.
I am putting this most recent post of yours along with other articles on yours on our group page for those interested in exploring traveling to China to be part of this first trial
From your words here you still have room for another 100 to register so I will put your registration URL with your article and my comment.
Towards Health Freedom everywhere in the world.
I’m cheering for you!