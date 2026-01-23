Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Well done Xuewu, this is such good news that your intratumoral chlorine injection treatment trial in China is going ahead as planned in spite of challenges.

Your treatment’s success which I believe will be a certainty, will be the door opener to making The Universal Antidote become universally available and I hope all of the Chlorine Dioxide Freedom Community like me is behind you to succeed.

I know there are a number in our Facebook group: Chlorine Dioxide Uncensored!

https://www.facebook.com/groups/chlorinedioxideuncensored

who are, or know someone, suffering from tumoral cancers.

I am putting this most recent post of yours along with other articles on yours on our group page for those interested in exploring traveling to China to be part of this first trial

From your words here you still have room for another 100 to register so I will put your registration URL with your article and my comment.

Towards Health Freedom everywhere in the world.

I’m cheering for you!

