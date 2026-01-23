Introduction

Since last year, my work has existed under sustained public attack.

Following a WIRED feature that portrayed my intratumoral chlorine dioxide therapy in an extremely negative light, that article has been repeatedly cited on professional physician platforms in the United States. Similar secondary interpretations and derivative commentaries have since appeared on Chinese medical discussion platforms as well.

More recently, even individuals from within the chlorine dioxide field itself — including those who do not fundamentally oppose chlorine dioxide — have published articles directly criticizing my work, questioning its safety, legitimacy, and clinical rationale.

These developments are not without consequence.

They have likely complicated communication with certain institutions, slowed specific procedural steps, and introduced hesitation among parties unfamiliar with the full technical and clinical context. In that sense, they may have temporarily interfered with the efficiency of my clinical trial preparations.

However, I do not believe — and have never believed — that these dynamics will ultimately determine the regulatory outcome of my system.

The reason is simple: public narratives do not decide regulatory approvals; structural alignment does.

What follows is an explanation of why, despite sustained criticism from media, professionals, and adjacent industries, I remain confident that my system can complete clinical trials in China and move toward regulatory approval — and why that confidence is grounded not in optimism, but in aligned incentives.

For most medical innovators, regulators are obstacles to overcome.

For me, this has never been the case.

I believe something rarer is happening.

My intratumoral chlorine dioxide ablation system is not merely being reviewed by the Chinese regulatory system — its success is structurally aligned with the regulator’s stated objectives. At the same time, the system is deeply aligned with the interests of late-stage cancer patients who have few remaining options.

This dual alignment is why I believe the path forward is not only possible, but unusually fast.

1. My Alignment with China’s Drug Regulator Is Structural, Not Personal

In early 2026, China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) publicly stated a clear strategic objective:

To support “globally novel” high-end medical devices and accelerate their market approval.

This is not rhetoric. It is a KPI-level policy direction.

My system meets several conditions that regulators rarely encounter simultaneously:

a globally novel mechanism

a first-in-class therapeutic paradigm

no equivalent mature alternative anywhere in the world

direct, visible, short-cycle clinical outcomes

and a clear, definable safety boundary

From a regulatory perspective, this is not just another application.

It is a demonstration opportunity.

If China succeeds in approving such a system through rigorous clinical trials, it validates the country’s ability to lead in original, first-in-world medical innovation — not incremental imitation.

That is why I say our interests are isomorphic.

If my system succeeds, it becomes evidence that the regulator’s strategy works.

If it fails, it is not just my loss — it would undermine a stated national objective.

This shared risk creates alignment.

2. My Alignment with Late-Stage Cancer Patients Is Outcome-Based

My alignment with patients is even simpler.

Late-stage cancer patients do not care about platforms, narratives, or institutional prestige. They care about:

whether the tumor is destroyed

whether the effect is fast

whether toxicity is tolerable

and whether the result is real and observable

My system does not promise long-term disease management.

It does not require chronic administration.

It does not depend on years of statistical survival curves.

It produces local, visible tumor necrosis, often within hours or days.

This is why, even before formal trial recruitment has begun, nearly 100 foreign patients have already pre-registered for participation in the upcoming China clinical trial.

This is not marketing.

It is demand driven by alignment of outcomes.

Patients are willing to travel because they understand what the system is designed to do — and what it is not.

3. Fast Recruitment Enables Fast Trials

Clinical trials are slow for many reasons, but recruitment is often the limiting factor.

Because my interests align with patients’ immediate goals, recruitment is not expected to be a bottleneck.

Under current projections:

200+ patients can be enrolled in a relatively short time window

endpoints are clear and unambiguous

response can be assessed rapidly via imaging and clinical observation

If the trial reaches its projected endpoint — approximately 95% complete response (CR) — the result will be difficult to ignore, regardless of geography.

4. Why China First — and Why the World Follows

China is uniquely positioned to be the first mover here, not because standards are lower, but because:

it is actively seeking globally novel, demonstrative breakthroughs

it can evaluate real-world clinical outcomes without legacy bias

and it is willing to build regulatory pathways for technologies that do not fit old categories

If approval is achieved in China under a robust clinical framework, the implications extend beyond China.

Even if the U.S. FDA ultimately classifies my system as a drug rather than a device, the core facts remain:

large-scale human clinical data

unprecedented response rates

clearly bounded administration

reproducible outcomes

Drug trials may take longer, but strong foreign clinical evidence shortens uncertainty, even if it does not replace domestic trials.

The same logic applies in Europe.

5. A Closing Thought

Innovation does not advance simply because something is novel.

It advances when interests align across inventors, patients, and institutions.

In my case:

my interest aligns with patients because results are immediate and tangible

my interest aligns with the regulator because success validates policy

and both align with a global need that has not been adequately addressed

That is why I believe this system will be approved — first in China, and then elsewhere.

Not because anyone is doing me a favor,

but because the structure makes sense.



