Today, I learned that the first U.S. patient received my Intra-Tumoral Chlorine Dioxide therapy in New York.

It marks a historic milestone—one that Amazon can no longer claim to support or profit from.

Over the past few years, I wrote and published two books about chlorine dioxide therapy—based on over a decade of theoretical modeling, self-experimentation, animal trials, and early clinical successes. These books were published through Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP), Amazon’s self-publishing platform.

But this is what just happened:

❌ Both of My KDP Accounts Were Terminated Without Warning

My first book, The Chlorine Dioxide Miracle, was removed from the store.

My second book, Confronting the Cancer Care Plight: Using First Principles to Navigate Your Cancer Journey , is still being sold on Amazon—yet I am blocked from accessing my accounts or collecting royalties .

The reason? Amazon claimed I opened a second account “related to a previously terminated account.” No specifics. No clear violation.

I received no due process.

Amazon’s content standards seem unchanged even after the FDA removed its outdated warning about chlorine dioxide in May 2025 .

And worst of all: they keep selling my book while locking me out and confiscating all earnings.

📕 Here is the book still on sale

🚨 My Decision

Effective immediately, I will not offer my cancer therapy to any Amazon employee or shareholder owning more than 1% of Amazon stock.

This includes my current therapy and any future drug approved under international or U.S. FDA regulatory systems.

This is not a threat.

This is not revenge.

It is a matter of principle:

You cannot profit from suppressing medical truth, then secretly profit from the very work you silenced.

⚖️ I Reserve the Right to Reverse This Ban — With One Condition

If Jeff Bezos—or any authorized executive leader—publicly acknowledges the wrongful censorship, issues a sincere apology, and restores both my books and my rights as an author, I will consider lifting this restriction.

Until then, this ban stays in place.

📁 I Am Preserving All Evidence

I am documenting everything:

Screenshots of the terminations

Emails from KDP

Sales pages that prove Amazon continues to profit off my work

Legal records tying my two banned accounts to legitimate publications

And when the time is right, I will make this public record part of a larger exposé on how tech monopolies undermine medical innovation—while pretending to support free speech and science.

🧬 In the End, This Is About Life and Truth

My therapy has already saved lives. It is being used—legally and successfully—in several countries. Its mechanism is visible, its logic sound, and its impact measurable.

Amazon’s actions will not stop this movement. But they have disqualified themselves from any benefit of it.

History will judge.

And so will the patients.