Recently, some readers have expressed confusion:

“Why are you suddenly writing so much about philosophy?”

“Isn’t this completely unrelated to your cancer therapy work?”

This post is my answer.

Far from being a distraction or a detour, philosophy — specifically the Principle of Predictable Intervention (PPI) — has always been the underlying logic behind my cancer therapy. In fact, what may seem like a “shift” is actually the moment where the system comes full circle. This is the step that completes the framework I’ve been building for more than a decade.

A Cancer Therapy Rooted in a Deeper System of Thought

When I first proposed Intra-Tumoral Chlorine Dioxide Therapy (Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Therapy) back in 2014, I was already wrestling with a core question:

How can we find reliable and executable interventions within highly complex and biologically variable systems?

This question eventually led me to a fundamental philosophical insight:

the Principle of Predictable Intervention (PPI), which states:

“Every effective intervention must operate within a layer of the system where feedback is verifiable and outcomes are predictable.”

Put simply:

You can’t intervene in parts of a system you can’t understand or control — and expect it to improve.

My cancer therapy isn’t revolutionary just because it uses chlorine dioxide or because it’s an alternative technique. It works because it satisfies PPI at a structural level:

• the target is clear,

• the feedback is immediate,

• and the path of action is controllable.

So if my cancer therapy is revolutionary, it’s thanks to the philosophy behind it.

And if PPI is a meaningful contribution to philosophy, it’s because the therapy gave it form.

PPI Is More Than Philosophy — It’s a Structural Operating Principle

PPI doesn’t just explain why my therapy works.

It offers a universal lens to approach any complex system — whether in medicine, artificial intelligence, engineering, or drug development.

If you’re dealing with nonlinear, unpredictable problems, PPI asks the one question that matters:

Does your system have a feedback-stable, verifiable, and controllable layer — what I call Zone A?

To help others apply this principle, I’ve created a GPT-based tool:

👉 Predictability Evaluator

This AI agent can analyze any complex idea — even a cancer treatment paper — and assess whether it qualifies as a structurally predictable intervention.

Whether you’re a doctor, researcher, innovator, or patient, this is a tool for grounding action in logic.

Please Don’t See “Philosophy” and “Therapy” as Separate Worlds

If you’ve been following my work, I ask you not to dismiss my recent philosophical writing as “off-topic.”

I’m not becoming a philosopher for the sake of it.

I’m finally documenting the principles that guided my hands through ten years of experimentation, failure, and insight.

And now, with tools like ChatGPT, anyone can rapidly learn these principles, develop new skills, and face challenges — including illness — with greater clarity and structure.

You can use the AI agent I built to assess:

• whether a new therapy is worth trying,

• whether a technology is structurally sound,

• or whether a creative idea has a viable execution path.

In the Age of AI, Structure > Access

The threshold for accessing information has dropped dramatically.

But the ability to build predictable, structured systems has become more critical than ever.

I write about philosophy not to escape reality — but to offer a practical way forward for those navigating the most difficult problems in life.

Thank you for reading.

May we all find our path through complexity — with clarity, feedback, and predictable breakthroughs.

— Xuewu Liu