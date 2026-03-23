A truly revolutionary project faces a double bind in any traditional scientific system: if it can still be explained in the language of the old paradigm, it gets treated as a marginal patch within the existing framework; if it has already moved beyond that language, it gets dismissed as “immature,” “unrigorous,” or “unreviewable.”

This is not the bias of any individual reviewer. It is a structural consequence of how scientific communities work.

China just acknowledged this problem — at the highest level of national planning.

The following sentence appears in China’s 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030):

“Innovate the selection and funding mechanisms for non-consensus projects; expand the scale and proportion of original and disruptive projects within national major science and technology missions and the National Natural Science Foundation.”

The fact that this sentence made it into the five-year plan — the top-level document governing China’s national development strategy — is itself a significant admission. It means the policy apparatus has explicitly recognized that the traditional scientific system is not naturally hospitable to original, disruptive, non-consensus work. On the contrary, such projects are routinely filtered out precisely because they are controversial, hard to evaluate, and high-risk.

Elevating “non-consensus project selection and funding mechanisms” to the level of a five-year plan is not rhetorical decoration. It is an acknowledgment of a structural problem: the existing mechanisms for scientific evaluation and resource allocation are systematically unfriendly to the very projects most likely to rewrite the rules.

I. Kuhn Already Explained Why

This problem is not new. Thomas Kuhn described it decades ago in The Structure of Scientific Revolutions.

Kuhn argued that “normal science” operates efficiently not because the scientific community is perpetually open-minded, but precisely because it maintains a strong collective commitment to a shared set of theoretical beliefs, methods, instruments, and value standards. This shared commitment allows scientists to solve puzzles efficiently within the established paradigm, accumulate precision, and extend applications.

But for exactly the same reason, the scientific community naturally tends to defend the existing paradigm rather than welcome structures that might overthrow it.

Kuhn’s real insight was not simply that “science is conservative.” It was that the conservatism of the scientific community is not an accidental defect — it is a constitutive feature of its normal operation.

To maintain stable functioning, a community must maintain its training systems, terminology, publication standards, funding structures, and career advancement pathways — all of which are built on top of the existing paradigm. The old paradigm is therefore not just a theory; it is an entry gate. It defines what counts as a problem, what counts as evidence, what counts as a method, what counts as rigor, and what counts as worthy of funding.

Paradigm revolutions are rare not merely because new ideas are hard to produce, but because new ideas must first pass through entry gates defined by the old paradigm before they are even allowed to be seen.

This is the fundamental logic by which traditional scientific systems suppress original, disruptive, non-consensus projects. On the surface, the suppression comes from conservative experts, peer review, guideline restrictions, and funding preferences. At a deeper level, it comes from a single structural fact: the old paradigm holds the power to define what counts as “scientific.”

II. But Kuhn Offered No Replacement Standard

Kuhn described the problem with extraordinary precision, but he did not provide an operationally sufficient alternative standard.

He told us that the old structure suppresses revolution. He did not fully answer: without first obtaining the old community’s approval, how do we distinguish “a breakthrough that could genuinely constitute a new paradigm” from “mere untethered speculation”?

In other words, Kuhn exposed the flaws of the old rules but did not deliver a complete set of new screening principles.

This is why, for decades, Kuhn has been widely cited to criticize scientific conservatism, yet rarely yields a constructive alternative. It is easy to critique the old gate. It is hard to propose a replacement.

III. PPI: From “Consensus Approval” to “Predictability Verification”

This is precisely where PPI (the Predictable Intervention Principle) enters.

Start with an intuition. Suppose there are two approaches to treating a solid tumor.

Approach A follows the molecular targeting paradigm — identify a specific genetic mutation, design a corresponding small-molecule drug, block tumor proliferation through signal pathway intervention. Every step depends heavily on micro-level parameters: mutation type, pathway crosstalk, individual variation, resistance evolution. Variables are numerous, prediction is difficult, and therapeutic outcomes vary widely from patient to patient.

Approach B operates at a different level entirely — instead of molecular precision strikes, it intervenes at the macroscopic physicochemical level: tumor tissue, in an oxidation-reduction potential field, is simply organic matter. Apply a sufficiently strong localized oxidative reaction, and you ablate it directly. The variables are few, the reaction pathway is highly deterministic, and prediction deviation can be controlled within a narrow range.

By the standards of the current academic community, Approach A is “mainstream,” “rigorous,” and “publishable.” Approach B might be dismissed as “crude,” “lacking molecular mechanism,” or “insufficiently precise.”

But if you ask a different question — which approach yields more predictable intervention outcomes? — the answer reverses completely.

This is the core logic of PPI. It does not first ask whether an idea conforms to existing consensus or whether it has been endorsed by established authorities. It first asks:

Does this intervention operate at a level with high predictability?

Is there a clear, stable, repeatable feedback loop?

Can the intervention outcome be directly verified?

PPI shifts the initial screening standard for new approaches from “consensus approval” to “feedback structure,” from “authoritative endorsement” to “system response,” from “theory first” to “predictability first.”

IV. Why PPI Breaks Through the Kuhnian Impasse

The reason the scientific community naturally suppresses paradigm revolution is not that it deliberately opposes truth. It is that it lacks any alternative standard sufficient to replace consensus. With no other screening method available, it can only rely on the internal consistency of the old paradigm, the accumulated experience of the old community, and the linguistic boundaries of the old evaluation system to guard the gate.

PPI’s significance lies in proposing an alternative standard closer to objective structure.

Whether a new direction deserves to enter the resource allocation and verification pipeline should not first be judged by whether the old community considers it “scientific-looking.” It should first be assessed by whether it can generate predictable, repeatable, convergent feedback within the system.

The deepest suppression mechanism Kuhn described is “incommensurability” — different paradigms use different concepts, pose different questions, and apply different standards. The gatekeepers of the old paradigm and the proponents of the new one lack a common language. Dialogue cannot proceed. Kuhn believed this deadlock could only be broken by generational replacement.

PPI eliminates the need for generational replacement. It does not require the old and new paradigms to reach agreement within their respective linguistic systems. It provides, above both, a shared evaluable dimension: the predictability of intervention outcomes. This dimension belongs to no specific paradigm. It can be directly measured and directly verified.

PPI’s correction to the Kuhnian problem is therefore explicit: it replaces “belonging to the mainstream paradigm” as the priority criterion with “exhibiting a high-quality feedback loop” as the priority criterion. For genuine innovation, this is a methodological liberation — a new idea need not first be fully understood by the old community; as long as it can produce strong and stable feedback at some scale, it deserves serious consideration.

V. But a Replacement Standard Is Not Yet a Replacement Power

The problem does not end here.

Proposing an alternative standard is not the same as that standard acquiring real-world authority.

PPI can epistemologically weaken the old paradigm’s monopoly, but it cannot automatically abolish the old community’s control over entry gates. In practice, resources, publication, regulatory approval, legitimacy, and talent evaluation remain highly concentrated within the existing community structure. The result: even when a better judgment principle exists, the old community can still use its control over entry points to keep that principle theoretical — preventing it from translating into an actual path of scientific and technological development.

As long as new directions must first obtain permission from the old paradigm’s gatekeepers, PPI risks being demoted to decorative rhetoric. Everyone can verbally acknowledge that “disruptive innovation should be supported,” while in practice still asking the old questions: Does it have an established disciplinary home? Does it have mainstream literature support? Does it have authoritative endorsement? Does it have a theoretical wrapper comprehensible to the existing system?

If that happens, PPI gets reabsorbed into the old community rather than functioning as a principle that restructures the entry gate.

If the old structure’s control over entry is not broken, no alternative standard can become a real-world force.

VI. Why China May Be Better Positioned for This Than the West

Here is a point that Western observers of Chinese science policy frequently miss.

There is a widespread assumption that paradigm-level innovation is more likely to emerge from systems with the strongest basic science traditions — the United States, Western Europe, Japan. China, in this view, is a fast follower with manufacturing muscle but limited capacity for fundamental breakthroughs.

This framing gets the Kuhnian dynamics exactly backwards.

The stronger and more established a country’s scientific community, the more effectively it suppresses paradigm revolution. The United States has the world’s most powerful peer review infrastructure, the deepest networks of disciplinary gatekeeping, and the most entrenched incentive structures tying careers to paradigm-consistent output. These are precisely the mechanisms Kuhn identified as the engines of paradigm defense. A system that is exceptionally good at normal science is, by the same token, exceptionally good at filtering out non-consensus work.

China’s structural position is different in three specific ways that are relevant here.

First, pragmatism over orthodoxy. Chinese policy culture is fundamentally results-oriented. The question that dominates resource allocation is not “does this conform to established theory?” but “does this work, and can it be deployed?” This pragmatic orientation means that a project which produces clear, verifiable, repeatable outcomes has a much shorter path to institutional support in China than in systems where theoretical legitimacy within the existing paradigm is a prerequisite. The concept of “political correctness” within the scientific community — the unspoken requirement to frame everything in terms acceptable to established disciplinary authorities — carries far less weight in Chinese institutional decision-making.

Second, less institutional deference to the scientific community as arbiter. In the West, the scientific community’s authority over what counts as valid science is deeply embedded in regulatory, funding, and policy structures. Government agencies defer to peer review panels; regulators defer to academic consensus; funding bodies defer to disciplinary experts. In China, the state has always maintained a more direct hand in science and technology governance. This means that when the state identifies a structural deficiency in the community’s screening mechanisms — as the Five-Year Plan language explicitly does — it has both the institutional authority and the political will to create alternative channels that bypass the community’s gatekeeping. The barrier between “the state recognizes a problem” and “the state builds a new mechanism” is structurally lower.

Third, strong engineering capacity combined with a relatively less consolidated scientific establishment. China’s scientific community, while growing rapidly, has a shorter history of institutional consolidation than its Western counterparts. The disciplinary boundaries, peer review networks, publication hierarchies, and funding ecosystems that constitute Kuhn’s paradigm-defense infrastructure are present in China but are less deeply entrenched. At the same time, China possesses extraordinary engineering and manufacturing capacity — the ability to take a validated concept and industrialize it at scale and speed. This combination means that a paradigm-breaking project, once it clears the initial identification and validation stage, can move from proof-of-concept to deployed system faster in China than in almost any other country. The bottleneck has always been identification and entry — precisely the bottleneck the Five-Year Plan is now targeting.

The implication is counterintuitive but follows directly from Kuhn’s own framework: the country most likely to institutionalize paradigm revolution is not the one with the strongest normal science, but the one with the pragmatic orientation, the state capacity, and the engineering infrastructure to act on non-consensus breakthroughs once they are identified — combined with a scientific establishment young enough that its paradigm-defense mechanisms have not yet fully calcified.

VII. The Plan Is Not Just Words — It Is Already Being Implemented

From this perspective, the real value of that sentence in the 15th Five-Year Plan is not merely “give more money to non-consensus projects.” It is an implicit admission that the conventional mechanisms under the old community’s control are insufficient to carry the weight of truly original, disruptive innovation.

The national level has identified this structural bottleneck, which is why “innovating non-consensus project selection and funding mechanisms” was written into the master plan.

And this is not staying on paper. The National Natural Science Foundation of China is already running its Original Exploration Program, which includes a “guideline-directed” track that does not require traditional peer recommendation. NMPA (the National Medical Products Administration) operates an innovative medical device special review procedure that opens a regulatory entry point for disruptive products from entities outside the traditional academic system. At the local level, pilot production verification platforms and industrial policies are providing institutional support for non-conventional projects. These institutional actions all point in the same direction: keeping the door open for possibilities that lie outside the old paradigm.

Conclusion

The logic of this essay compresses into a single sentence:

Kuhn tells us why the scientific community suppresses paradigm revolution; PPI tells us what replacement standard should be used to identify genuinely new paradigms; China’s 15th Five-Year Plan tells us that institutional power is now being mobilized to create space for that replacement standard to operate in the real world.

Theory has set the direction. Institutions are building the road.

This time, there is no need to wait for generational replacement.