Introduction

One patient (name withheld for privacy, marked as “*”) repeatedly insulted and accused our team after receiving two intratumoral chlorine dioxide injections in Germany (costing €10,000). He experienced temporary hematuria, which is an expected short-term side effect, and then became furious that his MRI did not immediately show a reduction in tumor size. Importantly, he was looking only at the longest diameter rather than true tumor volume — a misleading way to evaluate treatment. Instead of waiting for necrosis to be absorbed over the coming months, he chose to call both me and the German doctors “frauds,” and even threatened to shut down our work.

Context Note

It should also be noted that compared to his earlier communications, where he used offensive language and even threatened to shut down our work, the tone of this letter is somewhat calmer. His hematuria, which was only a temporary side effect, had already resolved by the time he wrote it. Instead of personal insults, he focused on challenging the results, relying on MRI measurements. However, his method of using only the longest diameter as proof of tumor growth is scientifically unsound. In tumor evaluation, diameter alone does not reflect actual tumor volume or viability, especially after necrosis alters the internal structure. Thus, while his attitude had slightly improved, his reasoning still rested on a fundamental misunderstanding.

The MRI report he relied on was a routine diagnostic scan, not a treatment-response study. Such reports are designed to identify suspicious lesions and classify them with PI-RADS scoring, using longest diameter as a descriptive measure. They do not calculate tumor volume and do not distinguish between viable cancer tissue and necrotic tissue caused by therapy. In fact, the September 5 radiology report explicitly stated: “Compared with the recent prior study 5/24/2025, findings are not significantly changed.” This means that even the radiologist did not interpret the imaging as evidence of tumor progression. In other words, the patient presented an everyday diagnostic report as if it were proof of treatment failure — when in fact, it was never intended to evaluate therapeutic effect.

Part I – The Patient’s Letter

Here is his letter (with identifying details anonymized):

The following attachment shows that there was no reduction in size of the tumors in my prostate (actually increased in size as shown in the MRI data). We took a photo of the supposed tumor sizes measured by Dr. Abdullah who helped Dr. Renz. Their measurements are obviously nonsense. I went to UCLA where they have very good MRI machines and skillful operators, and the measurements were also confirmed by the MRI measurements in Boise. The following is a summary of what is included in the attachments. MRI results taken on 6/27/25 prior to the trip to Dr. Renz’s clinic: Tumor 1 longest diameter 1.8 cm Tumor 2 longest diameter 1 cm Tumor Measurements by ultrasound by Dr. Abdullah at Dr. Renz’s Clinic: Tumor Measurements prior to chlorine dioxide injections into prostate on July 16, 2025: Tumor 1 3.1x2.3x3.6x0.6 =15.401 cc, so 5ml CDL injected. Tumor 2. 3.9x2.0x2.3x0.6 =10.764 cc, so 3 ml CDL injected. Tumors injected a second time on July 18, 2025 with CDL at Dr. Renz’s Clinic. Tumor measurements by Dr. Abdullah by ultrasound on July 21 at Dr. Renz’s Clinic: Tumor 1 8.4 cc. Tumor 2 3.3 cc. If true, this would be significant size reduction for each Tumor. Tumor 1 1-(8.4/15.4) = 46 percent reduction for Tumor 1. Tumor 2 1-(3.3/10.764) = 69.3 percent size reduction. MRI results taken on 9/5/25 after the trip to Dr. Renz’s clinic: Tumor 1 longest diameter 2.3 cm Tumor 2 longest diameter 1.4 cm Conclusions: Measurements taken with ultrasound at Dr. Renz’s clinic do not correlate with MRI. Tumors were not reduced in size after CDL injections according to MRI measurements, although Dr. Abdullah says they had reduced significantly. How can this be???? Are the ultrasound measurements inaccurate? We know that we can trust MRI. Could the problem be, that since the injections are not actively guided by Ultrasound for MRI (at exactly the same time the needle is being inserted) that Dr. Abdullah is missing the tumors? I talked to another of Dr. Renz’s patients and they had no tumor size reduction either. —

Part II – My Reply

I understand you are worried that the MRI shows growth, but this does not mean the cancer is spreading or that the treatment has failed. Let me explain clearly:

Ultrasound results at Dr. Renz’s clinic

On July 16, before injection, Dr. Abdullah measured Tumor 1 at 15.4 cc and Tumor 2 at 10.8 cc. After the injections, on July 21, Tumor 1 was 8.4 cc (a 46% reduction) and Tumor 2 was 3.3 cc (a 69% reduction). These are very significant decreases. While ultrasound may not give the most precise absolute size compared to MRI, because it was performed by the same doctor, with the same method, in the same clinic, the before-and-after comparison is reliable and demonstrates large areas of necrosis.

MRI results

Your MRI on June 27 (before treatment) showed Tumor 1 at 1.8 cm and Tumor 2 at 1.0 cm. The follow-up MRI on September 5 measured Tumor 1 at 2.3 cm and Tumor 2 at 1.4 cm. This looks like growth, but in fact MRI measures the entire mass — including dead tissue, swelling, and structural disruption. After injection, tumors undergo necrosis and liquefaction, and necrotic tissue does not disappear immediately. In fact, necrosis can sometimes make the visible mass larger than before. This is a well-known phenomenon in cancer treatment and is often called pseudoprogression. What matters is that dead tissue is not living cancer.

An example from another patient

We recently had an Italian patient whose doctors noted that the treated tumor seemed larger after therapy. However, upon further clinical assessment, they confirmed that what appeared to be “tumor growth” was in fact only necrotic material — with no visible viable cancer cells remaining. In her case, I recommended a drainage surgery to remove the necrotic tissue. This clearly shows that an apparent increase in size does not necessarily mean cancer progression.

Cross-sectional area vs. volume

The MRI data you quoted are diameters (cross-sectional measurements), not true volumes. If a tumor undergoes liquefactive necrosis, its cross-sectional area can increase while its actual viable volume decreases. That is why MRI diameter alone is not a reliable marker of treatment effect.

The correct way to measure live cancer cells

If you truly want to know how many viable cancer cells remain, the proper test is PET-CT, not MRI. PET-CT detects metabolic activity and can distinguish between live tumor and necrotic tissue, while MRI simply includes both together.

In other words: the ultrasound data show real reduction, the MRI enlargement is explained by necrosis and structural changes, and similar cases have already shown that such “growth” may actually mean the tumor is dead.

Unfortunately, instead of considering these explanations, you chose to insult and attack the doctors who treated you. Such behavior is unacceptable. Given your lack of trust and your accusations, it is not possible for us to continue providing injections. We strongly suggest you consult another clinic for ongoing care.

— Xuewu Liu

Part III – Supplementary Note

It is important to emphasize a few additional points for all readers and patients who may face similar concerns:

Why tumors may appear larger after treatment In cancer therapy, especially with local injections, there is often a “roller-coaster” process. Necrosis, swelling, and liquefaction can temporarily make the tumor appear larger on imaging, even when cancer cells are being destroyed. This phenomenon is well documented in oncology and is referred to as pseudoprogression. Why MRI is not always the right standard MRI is a powerful imaging tool, but it measures structure, not biology. It records both live tumor cells and dead necrotic tissue in one measurement. This is why a simple increase in longest diameter cannot be taken as proof of tumor progression. The cross-sectional diameter may increase while the viable tumor volume actually decreases. What test truly shows live cancer cells If the real question is: “How many living tumor cells remain?” — then the answer is not MRI, but PET-CT. PET-CT detects metabolic activity and distinguishes live tumor tissue from dead necrosis. That is the correct gold standard when patients want certainty about residual cancer. Case confirmation As mentioned earlier, one Italian patient also showed an apparent “increase” on MRI, but upon medical review, her doctors confirmed that what appeared as tumor mass was actually necrotic material only. There was no visible viable tumor tissue left. This shows clearly why MRI enlargement after treatment can be misleading. Respect in the doctor–patient relationship Medicine requires mutual trust. Our team is committed to professionalism, care, and innovation. But when a patient repeatedly chooses to insult and attack the doctors, cooperation becomes impossible. Respect is not optional — it is the foundation of treatment. Unrealistic expectations Some patients approach treatment with unrealistic expectations — hoping that by spending a small amount of money they will achieve a complete cure, and if this does not happen instantly, they accuse the doctors of being frauds. This attitude is unfair and ignores medical reality. Even in the United States, where patients may spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on conventional cancer care, many still do not survive. No therapy in the world can promise immediate or guaranteed results. What matters is evidence of real biological effect, safety, and progress over time — and intratumoral chlorine dioxide therapy has shown precisely these qualities.

Closing Statement

Cancer treatment is not a shopping transaction where money guarantees an instant cure. It is a biological process that unfolds over time, often with complexity and temporary setbacks. Patients who understand this can see the true value of innovative therapies. Those who cannot, and instead lash out with accusations, only undermine their own chance at healing.