In the U.S., many alternative cancer therapies have historically been pushed out of the mainstream not only because of resistance from the medical establishment, but also due to their lack of scientific rigor, unclear mechanisms, inconsistent outcomes, and exploitative pricing models. But our Intra-Tumoral Chlorine Dioxide (ClO₂) Injection Therapy is fundamentally different.

❌ The Problem With Most "Alternative" Therapies

A significant number of alternative cancer clinics are based in Mexico instead of the U.S.—a choice driven by legal and regulatory constraints. Why?

Because their methods:

Rely on mixed, often unproven combinations of supplements, nutraceuticals, and repurposed drugs.

Lack precise mechanisms of action.

Do not generate measurable, consistent tumor responses.

Are extremely expensive ($30,000 to $100,000) with uncertain outcomes.

Are not supported by structured clinical research.

This combination leads to high regulatory risk in the U.S., and many of these doctors lack confidence in their protocols. As a result, they relocate to Mexico where enforcement is lighter and the legal structure more permissive.

✅ Why Our Approach Is Different

We are not just offering an "alternative" treatment. We are offering a new scientific paradigm.

Our therapy involves a single, patented injectable drug : high-concentration ClO₂ stabilized for intratumoral use.

We have already documented cases of full tumor necrosis in multiple patients.

The therapy is simple, repeatable, and targeted , with minimal to no systemic toxicity.

Pricing is ethical and transparent : our clinical trial phase is priced at $6,000/patient; after validation, a standard 4-injection course will be $20,000.

Most importantly, we are conducting a formal clinical study with proper ethical oversight (IRB), aiming for 100 patients, with a goal of demonstrating complete remission.

This scientific, phased approach allows us to gain consensus within the medical community, not just from believers but from data-driven practitioners.

🔒 Regulatory Logic: Why This Can Work in the U.S.

We understand the risks of introducing new treatments. But here is why our approach can withstand scrutiny:

Patients are fully informed and voluntarily consent.

The treatment is local, not systemic, reducing regulatory concern.

We are operating under research protocols with clear clinical endpoints.

We have no history of false claims or price exploitation.

In this context, regulators are unlikely to block our progress, especially when the alternative is that patients die without options. Preventing access to a safe, well-documented, and potentially curative therapy would not only be unethical, it could expose regulators to public criticism.

🌎 Vision: A Scalable, Ethical, and Science-Based Global Model

We are building a closed-loop clinical system:

Our injectable drug is exclusively manufactured and protected by patent .

All clinics are licensed, trained, and monitored .

We publish case data transparently (e.g., on Substack) and involve patients in outcomes tracking.

We will expand to CT-guided treatments and integrate imaging innovations over time.

This model isn't just compliant. It's scalable, trustworthy, and ethical.

🔹 Why We Are Building Our Own Clinics in the U.S.

Due to widespread skepticism among conventional U.S. physicians toward any "alternative" cancer therapy, we have so far been unable to find an established clinic willing to formally launch our clinical trial.

Therefore, we are now pursuing a new strategy: to collaborate with physicians who believe in our work and are ready to build something from the ground up.

We are now forming our own dedicated clinic, staffed by:

A licensed anesthesiologist

An imaging-trained assistant physician

A network of forward-thinking physicians disillusioned by the failures of conventional medicine

We welcome more physicians to join us in this movement.

💼 Clinic Model and Partnership Proposal (Paid Subscribers Only)