Introduction: Two Decades, 2.8 Months

For more than twenty years, cancer drug development has consumed vast resources, mobilized entire industries, and given hope to millions of patients. Yet the hard truth, now acknowledged even within the FDA, is sobering: the average survival gain delivered by oncology drugs in the last two decades is just 2.8 months.

Two decades of “innovation,” billions of dollars spent, and countless clinical trials — and patients received less than a season of life in return. Worse, those extra weeks often came at the cost of serious toxicity, repeated hospitalizations, and diminished quality of life. For many, it was not more life, but simply more time in treatment chairs.

This is not true progress. It is a distortion of what medical innovation should mean.

The FDA’s new draft guidance released in August 2025 — “Approaches to Assessment of Overall Survival in Oncology Clinical Trials” — makes clear that this era must end. The agency is signaling a shift: overall survival (OS) must remain the gold standard.

But I would go further. OS is necessary, but it is not enough. The only endpoint that truly matters — and the one no one dares to raise, because traditional therapies cannot deliver it — is Complete Response (CR).

The Problem of Surrogate Endpoints

In oncology, surrogate endpoints like progression-free survival (PFS) and objective response rate (ORR) became shortcuts. They were faster to measure, cheaper to test, and easier to show improvement on. A tumor shrinking on a scan looked impressive. A median delay in progression of a few months seemed meaningful.

But time and again, these endpoints proved deceptive.

A drug that shrinks tumors can still fail to extend life if the cancer rapidly adapts or spreads in other ways.

A drug that delays radiographic progression can still shorten survival if its toxicity overwhelms patients.

A drug that wins accelerated approval on the basis of ORR or PFS can later collapse when OS data mature.

The FDA itself has revoked approvals for several drugs in recent years after OS data showed no benefit. Patients had already paid the price — with their wallets, with their bodies, with their hope.

The Case of Bispecific Antibodies

Consider the much-discussed class of bispecific antibodies — hailed by pharmaceutical companies as the “next frontier” in oncology. These drugs, designed to hit two targets simultaneously (for example PD-1 and VEGF), are promoted as if their structural complexity automatically translates into superior efficacy.

Take Akeso’s (康方) bispecific antibody. It secured approval primarily on the basis of progression-free survival (PFS) improvement. Yet when the data were examined more closely, there was no meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit compared to control. In other words, patients lived no longer, despite the claims of innovation.

This problem is not unique to one company or one molecule. Across the entire bispecific antibody field, the pattern repeats:

· Objective response rates (ORR) remain modest, often in the 20–30% range. · PFS improvements are incremental, measured in weeks or a few months. · OS improvement is rare or absent, and in some cases there are signals of harm. · Toxicity profiles are significant, with immune-related adverse events, vascular complications, and synergistic toxicities between the dual targets.

I explored these issues in detail in my essay The Illusion of Innovation: Why Bispecific Antibodies Fail to Advance Cancer Therapy (July 6, 2025). There, I compared multiple bispecific antibody candidates under my Five-Factor Evaluation Model:

· Efficacy: No substantial gain. · Side Effects: Often worse due to dual-pathway interference. · Resistance: No evidence of reduction; adaptive escape remains. · Sustainability: Weak, given high production costs and rigid dosing. · Convenience: Inferior, as fixed combinations reduce flexibility for oncologists.

The verdict is clear: bispecific antibodies complicate delivery, inflate costs, and underdeliver on patient outcomes. They are commercially attractive — more patentable, more marketable, more “sophisticated” — but therapeutically questionable.

This is the philosophical error of modern oncology: chasing technological complexity instead of clinical clarity. Instead of pursuing complete remission (CR) or even solid OS gains, companies settle for surrogate endpoints like PFS, and regulators sometimes allow it. The result is billions spent on treatments that neither cure cancer nor meaningfully extend life.

Patients deserve better than this illusion of progress. As I argued in that essay, only therapies that can eliminate tumors predictably — such as intratumoral chlorine dioxide injection, which directly ablates tumors and has the potential to achieve high CR rates — can reset the standard.

A cancer drug that does not extend survival has no value. And a drug that only prolongs PFS without OS benefit is not innovation — it is misdirection.

Why OS Matters

The FDA’s draft guidance spends dozens of pages explaining trial design, statistical analysis, interim analyses, handling of crossover, and subgroup evaluation. Beneath all the technical language lies a basic truth:

OS is objective . Death is not subject to bias or interpretation.

OS is clinically meaningful . Patients and families do not care if a scan shows a tumor shrinking if life itself is not prolonged.

OS is irreplaceable. No surrogate endpoint can capture the full picture of efficacy and safety.

Moreover, OS is not only an efficacy endpoint. It is also a safety endpoint. Drugs that appear to have anti-tumor activity can still shorten life by causing fatal toxicities. Without OS, such harms would remain hidden.

This is why OS is called the “gold standard.”

The Loophole of “No Harm”

Yet the FDA stops short of requiring OS improvement for all approvals. The new guidance insists that OS data be collected in all randomized trials, but it allows for surrogate endpoints to support accelerated approval — as long as OS shows no harm.

This is a dangerous compromise.

A drug that does not extend survival but does not shorten it either is not neutral. In reality, it often reduces quality of life. Patients may spend their final months weaker, sicker, and more dependent on hospital care, without any real survival gain. Families are burdened financially and emotionally.

Such a drug has negative value.

The standard cannot be “no worse.” The standard must be better.

The Ethical Dimension

Approving drugs that do not extend life, and that diminish quality of life, is not simply poor science. It is unethical.

It misleads patients , who believe they are gaining more life when they are not.

It distorts markets , funneling billions into drugs with no true clinical value.

It undermines trust, as people eventually realize that “new” does not mean “better.”

We must confront the uncomfortable reality: much of what has passed for oncology progress in recent decades is not progress at all. It is illusion.

The FDA’s Dilemma

Why did the FDA allow this? The answer is both practical and political.

Practical : Patients with advanced cancer cannot wait years for OS data to mature. Surrogate endpoints offered a way to move faster.

Political: Drug companies pushed for faster approvals, and patient advocacy groups often joined them out of desperation for options.

But speed without substance is not a solution. The result was twenty years of drugs that delivered a median of 2.8 months of life.

The FDA’s new guidance is a course correction. It recognizes that science cannot bend forever to convenience.

The Future: Fewer Approvals, More Value

If OS is enforced as the gold standard, the number of new drug approvals will fall dramatically. Many drugs in development rely entirely on surrogate endpoints. Without OS, they cannot stand.

This is not failure. This is justice.

Patients do not need more drugs that do not matter. They need fewer drugs of higher value. They need therapies that truly change outcomes, not the illusion of progress.

For the industry, this is a reckoning. No longer will slick trial design and surrogate endpoints suffice. Companies must deliver drugs that show real survival benefit.