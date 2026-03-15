Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Xuewu Liu’s Substack

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Petar Dimov
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Focusing on perilesional spinal circuits over cortical decoding highlights how shorter feedback loops and lower-dimensional control dramatically improve predictability, scalability, and safety in neurostimulation

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