Introduction

In April 2023, Fox News agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems $787.5 million to settle a defamation lawsuit. The case was historic: one of the largest defamation settlements in U.S. history, forcing the media industry to confront the cost of amplifying falsehoods. Dominion successfully argued that Fox hosts promoted claims of election fraud they knew were false, destroying Dominion’s reputation and contracts.

But if Dominion was about democracy and elections, the case against WIRED is about something even more consequential: human survival.

WIRED’s July 24, 2025 article did not merely mischaracterize facts; it deployed fake patients, fabricated narratives, manipulated legal experts, and coordinated with other outlets like VICE to manufacture a systemic smear campaign against intratumoral chlorine dioxide therapy—a cancer treatment with real-world success. Unlike Dominion, which centered on lost contracts, this case involves lost lives, delayed legislation, and the suffocation of medical innovation.

If Fox’s liability was nearly $800 million, then the WIRED case is not just larger—it is historic, because it reveals the role of media as a weapon of industry interests. Dominion proved defamation can cost networks money. The WIRED case will prove that defamation can kill.

The Dominion Case: A Recap

Dominion Voting Systems, a provider of election technology, alleged that Fox News knowingly broadcast false claims tying Dominion’s machines to election fraud.

The heart of the case: Fox hosts amplified conspiracy theories they privately admitted were baseless. Text messages and depositions revealed clear evidence of “actual malice”—the legal threshold for defamation.

Damages: Dominion lost contracts with states, saw its reputation collapse, and faced violent threats to its employees.

Legal turning point: The case settled before trial, but the evidence showed how a media company could be held financially accountable for knowingly spreading lies.

Public stakes: Democracy and trust in elections.

Yet, crucially, Dominion did not involve human lives lost. It was about contracts and credibility, not life-or-death medical decisions.

The WIRED Case: A Systematic Smear

WIRED’s reporting is different in kind and scale. It is not about careless amplification of false claims. It is about a coordinated campaign of fabrication designed to destroy a disruptive medical therapy.

Key tactics included:

Fake Patients At least one individual posed as a patient, soliciting private details, only to hand them over to WIRED. This was not journalism—it was entrapment. Fake Collaborators and Doctors Individuals pretended to be collaborators or treatment providers, creating a web of disinformation that WIRED could cite as “sources.” Selective Omission of Data Positive patient outcomes—including complete remissions documented in Germany—were deliberately excluded. Failures were magnified, successes erased. Legal Experts with Hidden Pharma Ties WIRED quoted Clint Hermes and Mary Kohler, both with deep pharmaceutical compliance backgrounds. Their superficial “quick glance” reviews were framed as authoritative legal conclusions, bolstering the narrative of illegality. Coordinated Media Release On the same day WIRED published, VICE released a parallel anti–chlorine dioxide article, showing signs of orchestration.

This is not negligence. This is actual malice by design. Dominion had careless anchors. WIRED had a conspiracy of sources.

Side-by-Side Comparison

Damages Beyond Money: Lost Patients and Progress

The most damning difference: lives were lost.

Patients in the U.S. who might have accessed therapy under expanded Right-to-Try laws were denied the chance because of WIRED’s framing.

A major oncology company abruptly rejected collaboration days after WIRED published—direct reputational interference linked to the article’s expert quotes.

Clinics abroad faced reputational attacks, disrupting ongoing treatments.

In Dominion, contracts were lost. In WIRED, human beings lost their last chance at survival.

The Hidden Hands

The Dominion case was about ratings and politics. The WIRED case points to something larger: industry capture.

WIRED’s legal experts were not neutral—they were former pharma compliance officers.

The framing of chlorine dioxide as “bleach” echoes long-standing pharmaceutical talking points.

The timing of VICE’s article, published the same day, suggests deliberate synchronization.

Behind Dominion were political operatives. Behind WIRED, there may be an entire pharmaceutical ecosystem with billions at stake.

Why the WIRED Case Matters More

Dominion was about money. WIRED is about life.

Defamation against a voting machine company cost contracts; defamation against a cancer therapy cost lives.

Dominion ended in settlement. WIRED could lead to discovery.

If the case proceeds, subpoenas could expose who arranged fake patients, who coordinated expert commentary, and whether pharmaceutical companies quietly pulled the strings.

Dominion punished one network. WIRED could reshape medical journalism.

The outcome could define whether the media may act as an enforcement arm of industry, suppressing medical alternatives under the guise of “debunking.”

Toward Discovery

Dominion settled. WIRED may not.

In U.S. courts, the discovery process could force WIRED, its reporters, its editors, and its quoted experts to reveal communications. If coordination with pharmaceutical actors is proven, the implications are seismic:

Media liability expands beyond politics into healthcare suppression .

Pharma’s behind-the-scenes role in shaping narratives becomes legally exposed.

Patients gain a precedent that misinformation by media is not merely unfortunate—it is actionable.

The 80% Evidence — And More to Come

Unlike Dominion, where much of the case hinged on a handful of internal text messages, the WIRED case is already backed by a comprehensive archive of rebuttals and primary-source documentation. To date, I have published eight systematic rebuttals, each exposing deliberate distortions in WIRED’s reporting:

Bleach smear and chemical misrepresentation

– Rebuttal 01 demonstrates how WIRED falsely equated chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) with household bleach, a scientifically baseless comparison designed to stigmatize.

Credentials attack & coordinated fake patient

– Rebuttal 02 reveals how WIRED paired the “no credentials” smear with a fake patient infiltration, showing coordinated entrapment rather than objective sourcing.

Fabricated “no data” narrative & direct business losses

– Rebuttal 03 rebuts the “no data” accusation by presenting clinical imaging, preprints, and case reports WIRED concealed—evidence whose suppression directly caused partner contracts to collapse.

13-point distortion map

– Rebuttal 04 systematically dissects thirteen manipulations, including fabricated anesthesia claims, deleted successful cases, and misattributed regulatory investigations.

Legal manipulation & misrepresented cases

– Rebuttal 05 shows how WIRED distorted the Right to Try law and Article 37 of the Helsinki Declaration, while deliberately rewriting or omitting treatment successes.

Fake patient Fiona & concealed background

– Rebuttal 06 uncovers the activist identity of Fiona, the so-called patient, her criminal complaint in Germany, and WIRED’s concealment of these crucial facts.

Three orchestrated cases template

– Rebuttal 07 identifies a repeating entrapment pattern—fake patients, dual-role infiltrators, and pre-positioned “failure cases”—revealing the architecture of a smear campaign.

Closing statement & strategic summary

– Rebuttal 08 frames the case as a collision between documented science and manipulative reporting, underscoring the scale of damages and the societal impact.

🧩 And yet, these eight rebuttals represent only about 80% of the evidence currently documented. Additional communications, witness accounts, and concealed coordination remain to be revealed during discovery.

This means that what has been published already is enough to establish a clear pattern of fabrication, omission, and actual malice—but it is not the full story.

Conclusion

Dominion v. Fox was historic because it put a price tag on political lies. But WIRED v. Chlorine Dioxide Therapy is historic because it will show that lies can kill—and that media collusion with industry interests is not journalism, but sabotage.

If Dominion was worth $787.5 million, then WIRED’s liability is far greater—not only in dollars, but in lives.

This is not just about me. This is about whether future inventors, researchers, and patients will be silenced by defamation dressed up as journalism. It is about whether we allow media outlets to serve as gatekeepers for pharmaceutical monopolies.

History will remember Dominion as a warning to the media.

History will remember WIRED as a reckoning for the industries behind them.