Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Micaela's avatar
Micaela
11h

Thank you for your fierce energy, dr. Liu! Please, Never forget hat all the successfully treated persons (or the owners of the successfull treated pets, as well), in this same moment are working at your side and are telling and spreading their (that's even y-ours) truth to whoever in their "clan" is facing cancer or similar health issue.

Borrowing the words/concept of Seth Godin:

" Crossing from the early adopters to a larger group I’ve blogged many times about the chasm.

That’s Geoffrey Moore’s term for the gap between the small part of the market populated with people who like to go first, and the larger group of people who want to get involved with something that’s proven, popular and effective.

The early adopters ask, “is it new?”

The early majority ask, “did it work?” and perhaps, “what’s everyone else doing?”

Longtime readers of this blog know that I do my work for early adopters. The smallest viable audience is sufficient to make an impact, and it allows me to focus on the people who are enrolled in the journey forward.. But if you delight the early adopters, they spread the word. That is how the chasm is crossed–not with fancy ads or clever hype, but because the people who are engaged do the generous work of telling the others."

And ... we wanna do early not only because it is new, but because all the arguments and case histories you post here sound and seem so real.

Keep going on, dr. Liu! We Will not quit to follow you, for sure!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Micaela's avatar
Micaela
11h

Real And EFFECTIVE

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Xuewu Liu
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture