For years, the United States had the military power, financial leverage, intelligence reach, and alliance structure to destabilize hostile regimes. Yet in practice, Washington often stopped short. It sanctioned, deterred, signaled, and occasionally struck — but usually avoided fully committing to regime change.

That has changed.

Under Donald Trump’s second term, the pattern is no longer subtle. Venezuela has already been broken open by direct U.S. action; Cuba is under severe energy and economic strangulation and has been pushed into talks; Iran is being hit with openly regime-crushing rhetoric and escalating military force. The pattern is no longer one of passive containment. It is active dismantling. Reuters has reported Maduro’s ouster in Venezuela, Cuba’s talks with Washington under oil pressure, and the Trump administration’s widening war aims against Iran. The White House has itself described Operation Epic Fury as an effort to “crush” Iran’s regime and has formally escalated measures against Cuba as a national-security threat.

The question is not whether Trump is unusually willing to push hostile regimes toward collapse. He is. The real question is: why now?

My answer is simple: Trump’s personality matters, but personality alone is not enough. What makes this moment different is the convergence of one unusual leader with five structural conditions that make regime-toppling look, in his eyes, unusually cheap, unusually feasible, and unusually worth doing.

And beneath all of it lies a deeper explanatory logic: intervention becomes attractive when leaders believe they are operating at a predictable layer — a layer where actions produce results they can reasonably forecast.

I. Trump the Person: Pragmatic, Transactional, and Free of Electoral Restraint

Trump is not a missionary idealist. He does not think like a liberal internationalist who wants to reform the world in the language of institutions and norms. He thinks more like a transactional operator: identify leverage, identify weakness, raise pressure, force movement, and keep the cost lower than the value extracted.

That is why his foreign policy often looks less like traditional statecraft and more like aggressive deal structuring. Reuters described his broader second-term foreign policy as driven by economic and security interests under an “America First” banner, even as critics called it coercive and imperial in style.

Three personal features matter here.

First, Trump is unusually pragmatic about means. He is less emotionally attached to process than most American presidents. He does not need a long moral narrative before acting. If he thinks pressure can work, he applies it.

Second, he has a commercial instinct for low-cost completion. He does not merely ask whether something is desirable. He asks whether it can be done without paying the full historical price. This is crucial. Trump is not trying to replay Iraq in the old sense of occupation, reconstruction, and nation-building. He prefers coercive collapse over expensive custody.

Third, he is now an older president in a second term with no third reelection campaign ahead of him. That changes incentives. A first-term president must constantly think about the median voter, future approval, and political survivability. A second-term Trump, especially one who already sees himself as historically unconstrained, has fewer reasons to defer action for electoral caution. Reuters’ reporting on 2026 midterm primaries still shows Republicans navigating his polarizing second term, but Trump personally no longer faces another presidential race.

In other words, this is a president with a taste for coercive bargaining, a bias for action, and less personal incentive to postpone risky moves.

That is the personal core.

But personality alone still does not explain timing. For that, we need the five layers.

II. The First Layer: Earlier Presidents Feared the Aftermath More Than the Enemy

For most of the post-Iraq period, the core American hesitation was never simply lack of power. It was fear of aftermath.

Washington had learned a brutal lesson from Iraq and Afghanistan: toppling a regime may be easier than controlling what follows. Military victory can be fast; political stabilization can become endless. That experience deeply shaped the instincts of the U.S. foreign-policy establishment. Even when hostile governments were weak or hated, American presidents and their advisers tended to ask the same question: If we break it, who owns the mess?

That shadow lasted a long time.

Trump is different because he is less psychologically bound by that historical restraint. He is far more willing to separate regime destruction from nation-building responsibility. In Venezuela, Reuters reported that after Maduro’s capture Trump said the U.S. would oversee a transition until it was “safe, proper and judicious,” while also not ruling out boots on the ground. Yet the broader pattern since then has been pressure on successor figures, not a classical long-horizon reconstruction doctrine.

This matters. Earlier presidents often treated regime change as inseparable from full downstream ownership. Trump treats it more as a coercive opening move: remove the center, force internal reordering, then bargain from dominance.

That lowers the perceived entry cost.

III. The Second Layer: America Now Feels More Able to Absorb External Shock

The U.S. of 2026 is not the U.S. of the early 2000s.

One reason past presidents showed less appetite for pressing Iran, Venezuela, or Cuba to the point of fracture was that America itself felt more vulnerable to the blowback. Energy shocks mattered more. Long supply disruptions felt riskier. Middle Eastern escalation carried higher perceived domestic economic costs.

Today, the calculation looks different. The White House has explicitly tied its Iran campaign to America’s “energy dominance,” arguing that the U.S. can withstand short-term disruption while eliminating threats to shipping lanes like Hormuz. Reuters has also reported U.S. use of sanctions waivers and commodity-related calculations in managing broader energy and price effects.

Whether one agrees with that confidence is secondary. What matters is that the administration believes it has more room to absorb counterpressure.

That changes the intervention threshold. A state acts more boldly when it feels less vulnerable to retaliation. Trump’s team seems to believe that America can now strike harder without suffering prohibitive domestic cost.

Again, the key is not abstract strength but perceived cost predictability.

IV. The Third Layer: The Targets Are Weaker Than Before

Trump did not invent the fragility of these regimes. He encountered it — and exploited it.

Venezuela was already hollowed out by years of repression, economic collapse, and international isolation before Maduro’s final ouster. Reuters has described his system as deeply weakened even before it was broken open by direct U.S. action.

Cuba is in an even clearer state of strain. Reuters reported that the collapse of Venezuelan support, combined with Trump’s oil pressure, contributed to three months without fuel imports, major power outages, medicine shortages, and rising unrest, eventually pushing Havana into talks with Washington. The White House’s January 2026 action and fact sheet framed Cuba not merely as an ideological adversary, but as an active security threat and justified tariffs aimed at countries supplying oil to the island.

Iran, though far more formidable, is also under visible strain. Reuters reported both the scale of U.S.-Israeli pressure and the fact that American intelligence still does not see imminent collapse of the Iranian government. That combination is important: Iran is not yet broken, but it is judged weak enough to hit repeatedly, and weak enough that further pressure still looks politically and militarily worthwhile.

Trump is not pushing against solid walls. He is pushing against regimes with cracks already showing.

That sharply improves the cost-benefit ratio of aggressive intervention.

V. The Fourth Layer: Trump Does Not Believe Engagement Will Gradually Reform Adversaries

A large part of the old Washington consensus rested on some version of this idea: that engagement, trade, openings, and limited normalization could gradually soften hostile systems.

Trump does not buy that.

His instincts are the reverse. He believes pressure comes first; talks come second. He prefers to negotiate only after he has worsened the other side’s position. That is exactly the pattern visible in Cuba: formal tightening in 2025, emergency measures in January 2026, energy pressure severe enough to generate outages and shortages, and only then talks.

The same logic appears in Iran. The White House is not speaking the language of calibrated détente. It is speaking the language of destruction, shipping security, proxy elimination, and denial of future military capability.

This is not merely ideological hardline rhetoric. It is a different model of causality.

The old model says: engage, and change may follow.

Trump’s model says: cripple, and negotiation will follow.

That model naturally produces more regime-pressure behavior.

VI. The Fifth Layer: Trump Thinks Some Regime Problems Have Moved Into the Predictable Zone

This is the deepest point.

The usual debate — realism versus idealism, hawks versus doves, intervention versus restraint — misses something more fundamental. Leaders do not act boldly merely because they are aggressive. They act boldly when they believe the system in front of them has become predictable enough.

This is why the same United States that once treated regime change as dangerously open-ended now behaves as if at least some hostile-state structures can be pushed over with more confidence.

Look at the logic across the three cases.

In Venezuela, the center could be struck and removed. In Cuba, energy pressure could create visible social and negotiating effects. In Iran, attacks on naval, missile, drone, proxy, and shipping-related capabilities are publicly framed as degrading the regime’s ability to threaten the region and the global economy. The White House’s own language around Operation Epic Fury presents the campaign not as a symbolic punishment but as a targeted removal of concrete capabilities.

That means the administration is not treating these regimes as infinitely adaptive black boxes. It is treating them as systems with vulnerable centers, where applied pressure can generate foreseeable outcomes.

Once a leader believes that, restraint falls away.

VII. So Why Didn’t Earlier America Have This Appetite?

Because earlier America did not have this combination.

It did not have a president as personally transactional and escalation-tolerant as Trump. It was still more haunted by Iraq and Afghanistan. It was less convinced it could absorb energy or geopolitical blowback. Its enemies looked less simultaneously brittle. And many in Washington still believed engagement, not suffocation, was the smarter long game.

Trump changed the first variable. History changed the rest.

That is why this moment feels new.

VIII. The Best Explanation Still Comes Back to the Predictable Layer

In the end, the best explanation is not that Trump is simply more reckless, or that America has suddenly discovered courage, or that democracy promotion has returned in a harder form.

The best explanation is more precise:

Trump is willing to push regime change now because he believes the intervention has moved into a predictable layer.

At that layer, outcomes look less chaotic and more engineerable. Pressure appears to produce measurable system effects. Costs look bounded. Targets look weak enough. Domestic resilience looks sufficient. Electoral constraints are lower. And the leader himself prefers direct leverage over prolonged ambiguity.

That is why these interventions no longer look, to Trump, like open-ended historical gambles.

They look like deals that can be closed.

And that is exactly why the framework of intervention at the predictable layer remains the best explanation. It does not reduce events to personality, nor to structure alone. It shows how a specific leader becomes dangerous precisely when he believes history has shifted enough to make coercion calculable.

That is what is happening now.