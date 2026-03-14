Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Xuewu Liu’s Substack

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Phil Palij's avatar
Phil Palij
2d

Ahhh the MAGA Calculus!

Its a fascinating read. Many have compared Trump to a schoolyard bully throwing his weight around using taxpayers money. But it ain't just Trump.

The US has been forced to acknowledge that it is in a period of relative decline economically and possibly militarily as emerging nations emerge with economies able to compete with them.

This is not what the leaders Corporate America want to hear. Generations of Corporate America have engineered their overall control of the worlds economy into its Global institutions such as the UN, World Bank and IMF. But their diplomatic levers of control aren't working that well any more as alteranites emerge.

The true nature of Corporate America is coming to the fore in its one size fits all baseball bat tariff dealings and dubious military interventions in pursuit of hegemony continue.

"Jaw Jaw is better than War War" ?

Well Mr Churchill that depends who you are talking to and whether they are prepared to accept a de-facto diminution of their economic and military diminution of their power as time goes by.

Well Mr Xuewu Lu, great read but you have left a couple of sections out of your analysis like corporate America's ongoing need for ecomomic imperialism and the American illusion/Delusion that they have a democracy.

Keep up the good work ! :-)

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Daniel's avatar
Daniel
2d

Trump is bought and paid for by the israeli zionist apartheid government.

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