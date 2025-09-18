At our clinic in Germany, we have consistently observed a fascinating phenomenon in patients undergoing intratumoral chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) therapy. Within just one hour after injection, ultrasound imaging almost invariably shows a noticeable reduction in tumor size — typically around 30% compared with pre-injection scans. This finding is especially prominent after the very first injection.

Yet many patients later report something seemingly contradictory:

By eye (for palpable tumors such as in the breast or skin), the tumor doesn’t look smaller; sometimes it even appears larger.

On CT or MRI scans, the tumor mass persists, and in some cases its apparent volume increases.

This raises an important clinical question: Why does ultrasound show shrinkage while CT, MRI, or naked-eye observation do not?

I. Why Ultrasound Shows Shrinkage

To answer this, we must first consider how ultrasound works. Unlike CT or MRI, which primarily depict anatomical structure, ultrasound is highly sensitive to tissue density, liquid distribution, and vascular changes.

Immediately after intratumoral ClO₂ injection, several rapid biological effects take place:

Blood flow is abruptly cut off ClO₂ destroys tumor vascular endothelium through strong oxidation, halting perfusion within minutes.

Without blood inflow, tumors lose their “engorged” appearance and collapse internally. Cells undergo necrosis and dehydration ClO₂ oxidizes proteins and disrupts cell membranes, causing immediate cell death.

Necrotic cells cannot regulate water balance, leading to rapid shrinkage at the microscopic level. Loss of internal tension Tumor volume is partly maintained by vascular pressure and interstitial fluid.

Once perfusion is cut, pressure drops sharply and the structure collapses.

👉 Added Insight: This rapid change visible on ultrasound represents direct evidence of intratumoral ClO₂ therapy’s unique mechanism: the immediate killing of tumor cells and the destruction of tumor vasculature. This is an extremely important feature, as few cancer therapies provide such fast, visual proof of efficacy.

Thus, what ultrasound shows as “shrinkage” is not the physical disappearance of the tumor, but rather a functional collapse due to necrosis, dehydration, and loss of perfusion.

II. Why CT/MRI and the Naked Eye Do Not Show Shrinkage

In contrast to ultrasound, CT and MRI depict anatomical volume, not functional viability. Necrotic tissue remains in place for weeks or even months before it is absorbed or cleared by the body.

As a result:

Ultrasound detects functional collapse → apparent shrinkage within hours.

CT/MRI/Eye see the necrotic block still present → no shrinkage, sometimes apparent enlargement.

Specific reasons include:

Complete necrosis with infection/inflammation → swelling If necrosis triggers infection or inflammatory edema, the tumor region may enlarge visibly. Partial necrosis with surviving tumor → regrowth If injections are incomplete or intervals too long, viable tumor cells continue to proliferate. Necrosis without clearance → slow reduction Dead tissue persists as a mass. The body clears it gradually through immune absorption and fibrosis, taking weeks to months.

Thus, short-term discrepancies between ultrasound and other observations are expected.

III. Clinical Response Strategies

1. After four injections, tumor still “growing”

Most often this is not true tumor growth, but necrotic debris plus infection/inflammation .

Solution: surgical drainage or debridement to remove necrosis and prevent infection.

This is a minor procedure, far simpler than removing a viable tumor.

2. Incomplete necrosis, fewer than four injections

Continue injections until a full four-dose course is completed.

If intervals are too long, consider extra injections to ensure full necrosis.

3. Tumor has shrunk, but viability uncertain

Do not stop early. Complete all four injections.

Only with the full protocol can 100% necrosis be assured.

IV. Four Types of Necrosis Curves

As shown in the figure, tumor necrosis under intratumoral ClO₂ therapy can follow four patterns:

Small tumors → complete necrosis by day 21 Large tumors → complete necrosis by day 21 Very large tumors → complete necrosis by day 30 Extra-large tumors → residual viability remains even after day 30

This reinforces the principle: every patient must complete four full-dose injections to ensure complete necrosis.

V. Guidance for Patients

Do not judge too early by external appearance Ultrasound shrinkage reflects functional collapse, not immediate disappearance.

CT/MRI “enlargement” often means inflammation, not tumor growth. Complete the protocol Four injections in 21 days, covering all tumors, at doses ≈30% of tumor volume.

Delays or under-dosing may require extra injections. Consider surgical clearance of necrosis If necrotic tissue persists or causes infection, drainage/debridement may be required.

This is minor surgery compared to removing active cancer.

VI. Conclusion

Intratumoral ClO₂ therapy reveals a unique paradox in tumor imaging:

Ultrasound shows dramatic shrinkage within hours due to functional collapse.

CT/MRI/Eye still see the mass, as necrotic debris remains.

PET-CT ultimately confirms metabolic silence and true complete response.

The key lesson for both doctors and patients is this:

👉 The therapeutic goal is not immediate size reduction, but guaranteed total necrosis.

👉 Once necrosis is achieved through four full-dose injections, surgical or natural clearance of debris can follow.

This dual-phase approach — first ensuring necrosis, then addressing clearance — marks intratumoral ClO₂ therapy as fundamentally different from conventional cancer treatments. It offers fast, visual proof of efficacy while maintaining a clear pathway toward complete tumor eradication.

VII. The Role of PET-CT in Final Confirmation

While ultrasound provides immediate visual evidence of tumor collapse and necrosis, and CT/MRI track the anatomical mass over weeks or months, PET-CT adds the decisive confirmation:

PET-CT measures metabolic activity rather than just size.

A necrotic tumor block may still appear on CT/MRI, but if PET-CT shows no abnormal FDG uptake, this means the tumor is metabolically silent — in other words, a true Complete Response (CR) .

This is especially important for very large tumors, where residual necrotic tissue may persist long after the cancer cells have been destroyed.

👉 In practice, the sequence is clear:

Ultrasound → immediate functional change (hours).

CT/MRI → medium-term anatomical follow-up (weeks).

PET-CT → final proof of cure (metabolic silence).

Final Summary

Intratumoral ClO₂ therapy is unique among cancer treatments because it allows us to see tumor death in real time:

Ultrasound shrinkage within hours is direct evidence of tumor cell death and vascular collapse.

CT/MRI stability or enlargement reflects necrotic tissue and inflammation, not treatment failure.

PET-CT metabolic silence provides the gold-standard confirmation of complete response.

Thus, the correct sequence for both clinicians and patients is:

Ensure four full-dose injections (≈30% of tumor volume, every tumor treated, completed within 21 days). Expect short-term paradoxes: ultrasound shrinkage vs. CT/MRI stability or swelling. Rely on PET-CT for ultimate confirmation of cure.

With this framework, intratumoral ClO₂ therapy delivers something rare in oncology: rapid, visible proof of tumor destruction, combined with a reliable path toward complete response.

The relationship between ultrasound, CT/MRI, and PET-CT in intratumoral ClO₂ therapy can be summarized as follows: