Moro Balakrishnan
2h

Like many things in life, this too is a perception problem ( by the patients ), partly from incomplete understanding. The primary course of any non surgical treatment is stop the growth first, starve the existing live mass and then their slow removal, mostly by biological discarding processes. This ClO2 treatment is also medicinal and patients must be clear that it is how complete elimination will take place. Here, I think the growth almost abruptly stops, so patients must begin to experience more positive symptoms, feelings etc. That must reassure them that they are on course to recovery. This is indeed remarkable, this therapy, given the prolonged horrors cancer patients normally experience.

Andreas Kalcker
1h

Actually, there are some scientific details I would like to point out.

When CDS interacts with vascular smooth muscle, it alters local redox balance and membrane charge distribution, producing a functional constriction of the arterial wall. Chlorine dioxide in solution modulates transmembrane electron flow and influences ion channel gating—principally voltage‑sensitive and redox‑sensitive potassium and calcium pathways—so that smooth muscle cells experience a shift in their resting membrane potential and an increased intracellular calcium transient. The resulting change in electromechanical coupling increases contractile tone, narrows the vessel lumen, and reduces local perfusion. This is fundamentally an electromechanical phenomenon: by restoring appropriate charge dynamics in energy‑depleted tissues, CDS can transiently normalize aberrant vascular responses, but at higher local concentrations or with rapid redox perturbation, the net effect is vasoconstriction through sustained channel modulation and enhanced smooth muscle contractility. Clinically, the magnitude and duration of vasomotor response depend on dose, rate of delivery, local tissue redox buffering capacity, and the baseline energetic state of the endothelium and smooth muscle. Endothelial signalling, nitric oxide bioavailability, and mitochondrial electron transport also modulate the final outcome, so careful protocol design and medical oversight are essential to harness beneficial effects while avoiding excessive constriction.

Dr. h.c. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker

