Today’s cancer researchers are often buried in complexity. They spend years studying genes, signaling pathways, metabolic loops, and molecular mechanisms. The goal sounds noble: find the cause, then find the cure. But what if that mindset—“we must first understand why before we act”—is itself the reason progress has stalled?

What if we’re asking the wrong question?

Let’s look at a recent example.

🧬 “The 10 Deadliest Cancers”—A Metabolic Answer?

A recent article titled The 10 Deadliest Cancers—and How to Stop Them by the Independent Medical Alliance listed cancers like glioblastoma, pancreatic cancer, and liver cancer as the most lethal. The authors suggest that these cancers share a common metabolic driver, especially glucose fermentation (the Warburg Effect), and that we can fight them using repurposed drugs like metformin, EGCG, curcumin, and ivermectin.

This sounds compelling on the surface:

If deadly cancers have something in common, and we can block that thing, maybe we can stop them.

But here’s a simple question:

Is that really what makes them deadly?

⚠️ What If the Real Reason They Kill Is Much Simpler?

Think about it:

Why does a 1 cm tumor in the brainstem kill, while a 5 cm tumor in the arm might not?

Why does pancreatic cancer take lives so quickly, while some skin cancers grow for years without causing serious harm?

The answer isn’t mysterious.

It’s about structure and location.

Some organs in the human body are small, tightly packed, and perform vital functions. The brainstem, pancreas, bile ducts, and certain areas of the liver or lungs—these are regions where even a small disruption can lead to organ failure, loss of consciousness, or death.

So maybe the “deadliest cancers” aren’t deadly because they have fancy metabolic tricks.

Maybe they’re deadly because of where they grow.

It’s not about how fast they grow, but what they break.

🔁 Solving a Problem Doesn’t Always Mean Finding the Cause

There’s a deeper issue here.

Too many scientists believe that unless we fully understand what caused a problem, we can’t fix it. That’s just not true.

Let’s use a basic analogy:

If your car breaks down, you may not know exactly which part failed or why. But if you replace the part that isn’t working, the car runs again. You didn’t need to write a research paper—you just needed to act where it mattered.

The same is true for cancer.

Even if we don’t understand everything about how it starts, we can still act—especially if we know where the tumor is and what it’s doing to the body.

🛠️ What This Means for Cancer Treatment

If cancer becomes deadly because it breaks key physical structures—not because of some abstract metabolic pattern—then maybe we should focus more on physical, local interventions, not just systemic drugs.

For example:

If a tumor is accessible, why not inject it directly?

If the tumor is killing because of where it sits, why not destroy it where it is?

If it can be imaged and reached, why not act physically, not just biochemically?

Some therapies already do this. For instance, direct intratumoral injections using agents like chlorine dioxide have shown the ability to collapse tumor structure quickly and safely—with visible effects confirmed by imaging.

This approach doesn’t require complex gene testing or metabolic mapping.

It only requires three questions:

Can I see the tumor? Can I reach it? Can I destroy its structure safely?

That’s often enough.

📣 Scientists: You Don’t Need More Data—You Need Better Direction

It’s time we reminded ourselves of basic science.

Physics tells us about pressure, structure, flow, and collapse.

Chemistry tells us how compounds interact, dissolve, oxidize, or destroy.

Biology shows us what parts of the body can adapt—and what parts can’t afford to fail.

You don’t need to discover new pathways if the old ones already work.

You don’t need a breakthrough if the answer is already in your toolbox.

And today, with AI and digital tools, you don’t even need to memorize all that knowledge.

You just need to use it, and ask: Where can I act that will predictably improve the situation?

🧭 Final Thought

Too much of modern research is focused on why things happen. But in medicine—especially in something as urgent as cancer—maybe we should ask instead:

What can I do that actually works?

Don’t wait for perfect understanding.

If you can act now—safely, visibly, effectively—you’re already ahead.

🧪 A Practical Example: Benign Tumors Can Be Treated Too

Here’s a simple real-world example that reflects the entire logic of this article.

A common question I receive from both doctors and patients is:

“Can intratumoral chlorine dioxide therapy work on benign tumors?”

The answer is: yes.

And this answer says a lot. It shows that the decision to act doesn’t always require us to know the root cause of a disease.

Benign tumors and malignant tumors may have different biological origins, but at the moment of treatment, they share one important trait:

they are physically distinct structures inside the body.

That’s all that matters.

If a tumor—benign or malignant—is clearly defined, structurally separate from surrounding tissue, and accessible for injection, then chlorine dioxide can safely break down its internal structure. This doesn’t rely on understanding gene mutations, immune profiles, or metabolic shifts. It only requires:

a visible target,

a reachable location,

and a predictable physical response.

In other words:

You don’t need to know what caused a tumor to remove it. You just need to act where you can observe and control the outcome.

This example captures the heart of what this article is about:

Too often, science waits for explanation before intervention. But in many cases, structure, accessibility, and predictable action are all we need.

🧠 A Note on the Thinking Behind This Article

Although this article avoids technical jargon, its core idea is rooted in a method I’ve been developing called the Principle of Predictable Intervention (PPI). The essence of PPI is simple:

In any complex system, you don’t need to explain everything before you act. You just need to identify where an action leads to a predictable result.

Whether it’s fixing a machine, treating a disease, or improving a failing system, what matters most is not why the problem started, but where you can intervene effectively, safely, and visibly.

PPI is a way of thinking that focuses on results, not causes—especially in situations where causes are unclear, layered, or unknowable. And cancer, like many modern diseases, fits that category.

So while this article uses everyday language, it stands on a foundation of a structured framework—one I hope can guide both science and medicine toward simpler, more effective solutions.