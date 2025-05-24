In the past few months, I have been working tirelessly to promote and establish a robust clinical research program for my Intra-Tumoral Chlorine Dioxide (ClO₂) Injection Therapy. However, several challenges have slowed our progress.

Despite promising early results and international case support, the launch of a formal clinical trial in the United States remains delayed. The regulatory hurdles are high, and while Right-to-Try and Expanded Access pathways offer some hope, most U.S.-based physicians are still hesitant to actively engage. In Mexico, where we have built meaningful partnerships, logistical and internal constraints have prevented our clinical partners from moving forward decisively. As it stands, only one of our European collaborators—a dedicated clinic in Germany that currently lacks CT imaging capabilities—is offering active clinical support. This is clearly insufficient, especially considering the growing number of patients from the United States and abroad seeking access to this therapy.

Moreover, the absence of a formal clinical research program has led many observers, including physicians and skeptical patients, to question the legitimacy or reproducibility of our results. To move forward decisively and build broader trust, I now believe it is essential to initiate a high-quality, ethics-approved observational clinical study.

Why China?

China offers several compelling advantages:

Healthcare Access and Affordability : China has a well-developed and diverse hospital network, capable of providing high-quality diagnostics (including PET-CT imaging) and procedural support at a fraction of the cost compared to Western countries.

Policy Environment : According to China’s 2022 "Medical Technology Clinical Application Management Measures," my therapy can be categorized as a second-class local chemical ablation technique. This means no drug registration or provincial approval is required—only hospital-level technical evaluation and ethics committee approval.

Medical Tourism Potential: China is increasingly recognized as a hub for safe, well-coordinated medical tourism. With direct access to top-tier imaging, trained doctors, and safe procedural environments, foreign patients can access treatment while experiencing high levels of care.

Hospital Partnership in Progress: xiaoprocedure.com

I am currently in active discussion with Professor Xiao, a world-renowned urological surgeon and founder of a certified secondary hospital in Shenzhen. Professor Xiao and I have previously collaborated on other projects, and I am also the technical builder and promoter of his website xiaoprocedure.com.

While the collaboration has not yet been officially finalized, I am confident that under his hospital’s platform, we can initiate a formally documented observational research program.

Clinical Study Proposal

Study Design : Observational prospective study (non-randomized, ethics-approved)

Target Enrollment : 100 Chinese patients + 100 international patients (initial goal; no upper limit)

Treatment Protocol : Up to 4 intratumoral injections per patient Dose adjusted based on tumor volume and imaging feedback Imaging follow-up via PET-CT before first injection and after final injection

Cost : USD $6,000 per patient (includes two PET-CT scans and all procedural fees)

Location : Shenzhen, China (xiaoprocedure.com)

Duration : Each patient will complete the study within approximately 21-30 days

Data Collection: Tumor size, necrosis rate, response consistency, adverse events, patient satisfaction, and long-term follow-up

Study Transparency and Registration

This clinical study will be publicly registered on ClinicalTrials.gov or a similar internationally recognized platform. All protocols, inclusion criteria, and follow-up procedures will be available online. Upon completion of the study, we will submit our findings to peer-reviewed journals and publish detailed data summaries to ensure full transparency.

Financial Accessibility: GoFundMe Initiative

We recognize that not every patient, especially those coming from low-income backgrounds, will be able to afford the $6,000 participation fee. To address this, we are preparing to launch a GoFundMe campaign to help sponsor treatment for those in need. This campaign will be fully transparent, with donor updates and outcomes published for accountability.

Priority for U.S. Legislative Advocacy Patients

Patients who have previously supported or participated in our U.S. state-level legislative advocacy initiatives will be given priority access to this China-based clinical study. Their early support has been critical to the development of this therapy, and we hope to repay that support by making treatment available as soon as possible.

Cooperation with Doctors

We plan to invite interested doctors from China and abroad to observe the procedure, participate in knowledge exchange, and potentially become certified treatment partners in the future. A full training and credentialing program is under development.

Patient Participation

If you or someone you know is a cancer patient and is interested in participating in this pioneering study, please contact me directly. We especially welcome patients with visible, solid tumors confirmed via imaging.

Parallel U.S. Progress

Our efforts in the United States are continuing. We are working to establish IRB-approved clinical programs in select states under existing Right-to-Try frameworks and novel legislative efforts. We are not giving up—but we are choosing to act now where momentum can be created.

Contact Information:

Together, we can advance global cancer therapy with courage, ethics, and scientific transparency.

