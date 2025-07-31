To RFK Jr. and your team: This article is not a defense of myself—it is evidence of a larger pattern. WIRED’s attack was never about “bleach” or science; it was a coordinated strike designed to discredit your reform agenda by weaponizing my work as a symbolic threat. Ironically, their misfire has created the clearest real-world proof of why America needs the Right to Try. I offer this as both a warning and an opportunity. —Xuewu Liu

In July 2025, WIRED published an in-depth article that purported to debunk “pseudoscience,” framing my invented and promoted Intra-Tumoral Chlorine Dioxide Therapy as part of a “bleach scam” while insinuating a connection to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s public health agenda. This was a meticulously orchestrated media attack—but they picked the wrong target.

I am not the “Bleach Pope.” I am a technological inventor who has advanced a medical innovation to the stage of global verification. My therapy is not an “oral cleanser,” but a precisely guided injectable protocol that has already been successfully used by German and Italian doctors on human and animal solid tumors. I am not a political activist, yet everything I’ve experienced serves as the most powerful validation of RFK’s belief in the “Right to Try.”

All of this was brought about by WIRED itself.

Part One:RFK Jr.’s Core Beliefs — And Why They Terrify the System

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., now serving as the U.S. Secretary of Health, has long been one of the most vocal and controversial figures in American public health. Unlike many of his predecessors, Kennedy has built his political identity not on alignment with institutional consensus, but on persistent challenges to it. His positions—ranging from vaccine safety skepticism to strong advocacy for patient autonomy and medical freedom—have made him both a hero to medical dissidents and a threat to entrenched pharmaceutical interests.

As the leader of the “Make America Healthy Again” movement, Kennedy has framed much of modern chronic illness—including cancer, autism, and autoimmune diseases—not as random misfortune, but as the predictable outcome of a corrupt regulatory environment and overmedicated society. He has pointed fingers not only at captured agencies like the FDA and CDC, but also at the media outlets that he claims act as their public relations arms. Among these outlets, WIRED has increasingly positioned itself as a watchdog of “misinformation”—a role that in recent years has expanded from reporting on tech hoaxes to attacking entire communities of medical dissenters.

RFK Jr.’s appointment as health secretary represented a fundamental challenge to the health-industrial complex. Not only did it signal political legitimacy for previously marginalized views, but it opened the possibility of institutional reforms that could upend billions in pharmaceutical revenue. Kennedy’s stated support for Right-to-Try legislation and for allowing patients access to unapproved therapies only heightened industry fears. For the first time, there was a serious risk that a government agency might permit therapeutic innovation outside the existing clinical trial monopoly.

This is the context in which WIRED’s attack must be understood. The magazine wasn’t merely fact-checking a rogue therapy. It was mounting a preemptive strike against a broader paradigm shift—one that Kennedy’s leadership made dangerously plausible.

Part Two: The WIRED Editor’s Letter Reveals a “Coordinated Plot” — A Full Mobilization to Smear RFK Jr.

In the July 2025 issue of WIRED magazine, the editorial titled “Beyond Wellness” stripped away the illusion of neutrality behind this so-called “investigative report.” Authored personally by WIRED’s global editor-in-chief, Katie Drummond, the letter served as the official declaration of the magazine’s attack strategy.

[Source: https://www.wired.com/story/beyond-wellness-editors-letter/]

Below are key excerpts from the editorial (quoted verbatim):

“Then there are the more hard-line (and health hazardous) variations involving everything from (basically) bleach drinking to parasite cleanses to ‘wellness farms’ designed to wean you off antidepressants.”

“Some of the most prominent figures in the nebulous world of wellness are now, of course, firmly ensconced in key US government roles—and are using their authority to wreak havoc on the lives of Americans.”

“In his first few months leading US Health and Human Services, anti-vax poster boy Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has fired every member of the CDC’s advisory committee on immunization practices… All in the name of Kennedy’s anti-science bid to Make America Healthy Again.”

These statements exhibit several key features:

They explicitly associate RFK Jr. with “bleach drinking,” classifying him as part of the most “health hazardous” fringe of the wellness movement;

They employ inflammatory language (e.g., “wreak havoc on the lives of Americans”) to characterize his policy actions, creating a climate of fear that RFK has effectively nationalized “pseudoscience”;

They incorporate “bleach therapy,” FDA policy shifts, RFK’s appointment, and myself (the subject of the following article) into the same issue’s cover feature, building a coordinated multi-pronged strategic assault.

This is not the judgment of an individual journalist; it is the collective political expression of the entire WIRED editorial staff. The editor’s letter amounts to an admission: their true aim is not to “verify facts” but to manipulate reader emotion around the “bleach” narrative to discredit RFK’s legitimacy in reforming public health policy.

Even more telling is the sarcastic tone of the letter’s conclusion:

“Pair that with a heartfelt vow not to drink anything resembling bleach, and I promise, you’re halfway to peak performance already.”

This line may appear lighthearted and humorous, but it carries implicit ridicule. The message it conveys is:

Rejecting “bleach” is equivalent to rejecting RFK, rejecting pseudoscience, and rejecting non-mainstream reform;

Anyone or anything related to chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) is to be uniformly labeled as anti-intellectual;

Any challenge to the mainstream medical paradigm will be preemptively stigmatized.

In legal terms, this kind of collective editorial behavior and emotional manipulation establishes a structural basis for actual malice: WIRED was not making innocent errors, but rather engaged in a politically motivated, systematically coordinated effort using selective citation and derogatory rhetoric, all with the predetermined intent of defaming specific public figures (RFK) and alternative medical models (such as ClO₂ therapy).

Part Three: Why I Became the Target of WIRED’s Report

WIRED did not choose to report on me because I had violated any medical ethics or legal boundaries. Rather, I happened to fulfill the exact variables needed to construct the narrative model of “politics + medicine + fear.” Especially after RFK Jr. was appointed as U.S. Secretary of Health, attacks against his policies and supporters escalated across the board, and both my identity and therapy fit neatly into this logic of assault.

3.1 I Am an “Unclassifiable” Independent Variable

Among all figures associated with chlorine dioxide, I possess three highly unusual characteristics:

I am not a member of the MMS community, but have reintroduced the medical use of ClO₂ through a scientific route;

I am not a Western doctor, but a Chinese inventor with a completely independent knowledge lineage;

I am not promoting oral detox methods, but have developed an image-guided, precision intratumoral injection therapy for tumors.

This makes it impossible to casually label me as “cultist” or “folk remedy”—and thus, I become far more “newsworthy.”

3.2 I Exposed the FDA Deletion and Broke the Bleach Narrative Firewall

On June 7, 2025, I published an article on Substack revealing for the first time that the FDA had quietly deleted its oral warning on ClO₂ from its official website:

A few days later, WIRED’s David Gilbert published a response article, in which the headline introduced the combination “RFK + FDA + ClO₂” for the first time, framing the deletion as a “conspiracy theorists’ victory”:

That article cited my comments on the FDA’s deletion—planting the seed for a targeted interview later.

3.3 WIRED Interviewed Me for Nearly Two Months—Then Produced a Targeted Hit Piece

After the FDA deletion article, David Gilbert reached out to me, expressing “strong interest” in my technology and promising to “provide a fair perspective.” I presented him with a systematic overview of:

Procedure videos and detailed injection protocols;

Before-and-after imaging from multiple patients with breast cancer, skin cancer, and more;

Patent documents, technical mechanisms, and draft manuscripts.

However, in the final published article (https://www.wired.com/story/dangerous-bleach-injecting-cancer-treatment/), nearly all of these materials were ignored. Instead, the article focused on:

The fact that I am not a licensed physician ;

That the therapy is not FDA-approved ;

That the treatment cost allegedly reaches $20,000 ;

That AI is used to promote the treatment;

And a single patient’s unilateral statement that “the tumor got bigger.”

This treatment of information was not designed to present legitimate controversy—it was designed to portray a predetermined image of “sorcery + money + no regulation.”

Part Four: How WIRED Framed Me — And Used That to Portray RFK as the Patron of the “Bleach Scam”

The entire WIRED report was never genuinely concerned with whether my therapy was innovative, or with evaluating its efficacy or scientific foundation. Its true objective was to construct a narrative frame of “dangerous treatment spreading + political protection,” in which I was merely a piece of the puzzle. The ultimate target was Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

This framing process relied on five key techniques:

4.1 Completely Ignoring Efficacy Data and Scientific Context

Despite my provision of a large amount of medical imaging, procedure videos, case comparisons, evidence of tumor necrosis, and patient follow-up records, WIRED did not cite a single piece of this critical evidence.

Instead, the article only mentioned:

“One patient tells WIRED her tumor has grown faster…”

“Liu is charging $20,000…”

“No FDA approval…”

This is akin to ignoring vaccine clinical data and simply repeating “a child got sick after the shot,” then blaming a political figure for it. It’s not investigation—it’s entrapment.

4.2 Using the “Bleach” Label to Cement a Prejudiced Image

WIRED repeatedly used the following description:

“injecting a highly concentrated dose of chlorine dioxide, a toxic bleach solution…”

This is a gross distortion of the reality of my therapy.

First, I use high-concentration, pharmaceutical-grade chlorine dioxide injection , far above drinking water standards, for the purpose of localized tissue breakdown and tumor vascular collapse—not systemic ingestion;

Second, the entire procedure is image-guided under physician supervision , with precisely localized injection—there is no oral administration, no enema, no systemic exposure;

Third, I have never used household bleach—the formulation is based on stable preparation techniques, pH buffering systems, and pharmacological studies.

Yet WIRED deliberately ignored all of this medical context, bundling together “high concentration,” “injection,” “ClO₂,” and “bleach.” This narrative was sealed by the echo in Katie Drummond’s editorial line:

“Pair that with a heartfelt vow not to drink anything resembling bleach, and I promise, you’re halfway to peak performance already.”

This line throws all ClO₂-related therapeutic actions into the category of “bleach scam.” It is pure, undisguised opinion manipulation.

4.3 The AI Label as a New Weapon of “Tech-Driven Deception”

The WIRED article mentions “AI-driven” or “AI-guided” at least four times, always in a derogatory tone:

“Liu is charging $20,000 for an AI-driven but entirely unproven treatment…”

In fact, AI in my system is used solely for the following supportive functions:

Scheduling of treatment appointments;

Imaging archival and comparison;

Optional treatment path suggestions and physician guidance.

But WIRED offered no explanation. Instead, by pairing “AI-driven” with “unproven treatment,” it created the impression of a high-tech scam.

This not only misleads readers—it deliberately conceals the legitimate applications of AI in medical management.

4.4 Emphasizing Political Ties to Build the “Alt-Medicine + Anti-Vax + Conspiracy” Model

The article specifically states:

“They believe that the appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as US health secretary will help ‘open doors’…”

This line intentionally links my technical endeavor to political interference. The implied logic is:

This therapy should not exist;

It only has a chance in the U.S. because RFK broke the system.

As a result, the issue shifts from “the therapy itself” to “RFK destroying regulatory integrity.” The article no longer focuses on facts—it serves a political framing of RFK.

4.5 Constructing a Closed Information Loop to Block All Avenues for Rebuttal

In the final construction of the article, WIRED executed the following actions:

The final result was a narrative structure in which exoneration is nearly impossible. If you try to refute it, they say you’re a bleach promoter. If you speak about efficacy, they say you’re using AI to scam patients. If you mention the FDA deletion, they say it was part of an RFK-driven conspiracy.

This isn’t journalism.

This is a script.

Part Five：How I Was Lured and Set Up — A Logical Reconstruction Based on Public Clues

Before WIRED’s journalist launched his attack on me, a number of individuals had already contacted me claiming to be patients, seeking consultations, appointment requests, or even asking for vials of the injection. These individuals were not ordinary patients. They shared the following highly consistent behavioral traits:

Scripted Language : These “patients” exhibited extremely similar patterns in how they introduced themselves, described their conditions, conveyed urgency, and expressed either trust or doubt. It was as if they were different actors working off the same script .

High Degree of Prompting : They deliberately attempted to lead me into stating efficacy claims, giving definitive answers, criticizing mainstream medicine, or even commenting on RFK’s views—seemingly in hopes of capturing soundbites that could be later taken out of context.

Clear Strategic Intent : Most of them never actually entered any treatment process. After collecting a certain amount of information, they either disappeared or abruptly shifted to skepticism or provocation .

Closed Timeline Pattern: The surge of such “patients” began shortly after David Gilbert of WIRED first contacted me and lasted until I began expressing suspicion and stopped responding to such inquiries.

I cannot definitively say whether these “patients” were directly coordinated with the journalist’s team. However, the similarity in their linguistic style, information preferences, and the structure of the eventual negative report suggests a strong correlation. They appear to have carried out a systematic setup, collecting material or crafting scenarios in advance, which the journalist could then repackage as “real-world feedback” under the guise of “interviews” and “independent corroboration.”

What is even more concerning is this:

My scientific explanations and positive data were completely ignored. I had provided detailed diagrams of the intratumoral injection mechanism, toxicology control methods, and imaging data of patient outcomes. None of this was cited in the WIRED article.

Successful patient cases were excluded . Instead, the article quoted the only statement suggesting a “worsening tumor”—a comment very likely made by a planted individual , used to create a third-party voice of doubt.

The interview content was fragmented and distorted. Across several weeks of communication, I had thoroughly explained the treatment logic and ethical responsibilities. Yet the journalist cherry-picked only the most easily misinterpreted phrases, using them to construct a narrative of “peddling dangerous fake medicine.”

This tactic may be described as a “closed-loop narrative trap”: first, lure with peripheral inquiries and set the topics; then, use media authority to reassemble these cues into a coherent narrative, strip away all alternate contexts, and fabricate the appearance of “self-consistent evidence.”

In the end, what the public sees is not a real person.

It is a meticulously engineered fraud model.

Part Six: Who Fears This Therapy the Most? An Attribution Analysis

To understand why WIRED was so eager to construct the narrative of “chlorine dioxide = bleach scam = RFK political disaster,” we must examine the structural tensions between my therapy and the established medical system. The attribution falls across three distinct levels:

6.1 Paradigm Shift at the Mechanistic Level — From Systemic Destruction to Localized Control

My Intra-Tumoral Chlorine Dioxide Therapy is not traditional chemotherapy, radiotherapy, or targeted therapy. It is a localized, immediate, image-guided, and controllable method of selective tissue destruction. Technologically, it introduces the following breakthroughs:

It uses a high-concentration agent , yet its action is extremely localized, avoiding systemic toxicity;

Its mechanism is not based on DNA inhibition or immune activation , but direct oxidative breakdown of necrotic tissue and tumor vasculature;

Therapeutic effect is immediately visible , as tissue collapse and liquefaction can be monitored via ultrasound or CT;

The therapy is extremely simple to perform, with low technical barriers for doctors, no need for hospitalization, and controllable costs.

This model poses a structural threat to the current cancer treatment paradigm, where billions are spent developing complex biologics that require years of Phase III trials and typically offer only a 2–3 month extension in survival.

It challenges not only the prevailing technological model, but also the regulatory system, investment expectations, pricing logic, market barriers, and academic hegemony in clinical oncology.

6.2 A Commercial “Nuclear Threat” — Replicable + Ultra-Low Cost + Immune to Patent Monopoly

A therapy that exhibits the following three traits is fundamentally unacceptable to medical capital:

Clear efficacy (rapid tumor volume reduction); Simplicity in delivery (outpatient injection, no advanced equipment); Inability to enforce patent monopoly (due to the compound’s age and lack of exclusivity).

This is exactly the case with my therapy. While I have obtained patents on preparation and delivery methods, the core substance—chlorine dioxide—implies that any country could circumvent U.S. regulatory systems and establish an independent treatment framework.

This creates a potential nuclear-level disruption to the cancer drug industry:

The U.S. spends over $200 billion annually on cancer care;

If a non-industrial therapy gains patient-validated credibility, it could trigger a nonlinear unraveling of the current system from the outside.

6.3 A Politically Uncontrollable Variable — Aligned with RFK’s Vision of Free Medical Choice

After RFK Jr. became Secretary of Health, he proposed the “Make America Healthy Again” agenda, based on:

Restructuring the CDC and replacing immunization advisory boards;

Cutting public research funding tied to pharmaceutical interests;

Promoting Right-to-Try and freedom to explore experimental treatments;

Challenging entrenched “pseudo-science” embedded in the medical-industrial complex.

Although I have no direct relationship with RFK, structurally, my therapy lands squarely within the framework of this “medical freedom explosion.”

To the traditional medical establishment, this combination is a threat beyond containment: they cannot trace its viral path, cannot control its pricing structure, and cannot lock it within traditional regulatory review. Therefore, the only option is to preemptively destroy it.

And the most efficient way to do so is not by refuting it piece by piece, but by crafting a one-shot narrative weapon:

“Chinese + bleach + AI scam + $20,000 + RFK encouragement” —

in their eyes, this is the perfect public relations kill shot.

Part Seven: This Is Not an Attack on Me Personally — It Is the Erasure of a Viable Alternative Model

We must strip WIRED’s investigative feature away from the illusion that it was about “a rogue inventor.” In truth, it was a public act of suppression using the “bleach + political conspiracy” frame — a coordinated move to eliminate the emergence of an alternative medical model.

7.1 “I” Am Merely a Template Variable

In WIRED’s article, the following traits were repeatedly emphasized:

A “Chinese man with no medical background”;

Use of “AI”;

Promotion of a therapy “not approved by the FDA”;

Charging cancer patients $20,000 ;

Holding views “aligned with RFK Jr.”

Each of these points appears to describe me personally, but when combined, they don’t form a profile of a real person. Instead, they construct a symbolic warning character:

A scammer behind a technological mask;

A ghost slipping through regulatory cracks;

A proxy figure in a political enemy’s conspiracy.

Meanwhile, the article ignores or strips away crucial facts, such as:

My therapy has completed over 30 successful treatments , some with radiological before-and-after comparison;

The injectable formulation has been granted preparation and system patents , with repeatability and stability;

Multiple clinics in Germany, Italy, and China are actively using it;

I have never provided medical services in the United States, and am completely outside FDA jurisdiction.

But all of this was omitted, compressed, or erased, replaced by a set of narrative tags and scene constructs designed not to allow me a defense, but to assign me a role.

7.2 The Entire Article Is an Implementation of a Narrative Toolkit

WIRED’s use of the headline “Injecting Bleach into Cancerous Tumors” — along with repeated keywords like “scammer,” “dangerous,” and “RFK support” — was not accidental. It is a textbook execution of a triangulated media-politics-industry narrative strategy:

The goal of this strategy is simple: to deny the therapy any room for debate. Because once discussion shifts to science and efficacy, their rhetorical weapon loses power. Emotional manipulation + identity attacks + political linkage must pre-frame the story before facts can even enter.

7.3 The Real Target Is Not Xuewu Liu — It’s the Very Possibility of Alternative Medical Pathways in Our Time

Today they may report on me. Tomorrow they can report on any inventor or doctor attempting to break the old paradigm at the margins.

As long as a therapy:

Does not depend on existing pharmaceutical supply chains ;

Requires no expensive equipment or inpatient infrastructure ;

Can be rapidly imitated and spread across multiple countries ;

Remains outside of mainstream regulatory capture ;

Receives support from select political voices—

Then that therapy becomes a structural leak, the kind the existing order fears most. For them, the safest option is not to monitor it, but to label it dangerous and preemptively shut it down.

And I just happen to be the person standing at that crossroads:

On the scientific fringe? ✅

Language barrier? ✅

Political implications? ✅

From the East? ✅

Without institutional protection? ✅

They don’t need a second person.

If I carry the full symbolic weight, it’s enough to send a message across the entire world of “alternative pathways”:

You will be silenced before you are heard.

Part Eight: WIRED Picked the Wrong Target — And Handed RFK Jr. His Most Powerful Weapon

WIRED’s strategic mistake in this case did not weaken RFK Jr.—it inadvertently handed him a weapon that could reshape the political landscape of American healthcare.

8.1 I Am Not a Representative of “Pseudoscience,” but the Beginning of a Scientific Revolution

In WIRED’s narrative, I was portrayed as a “bleach scammer,” an “unlicensed Chinese healer,” a symbol of the “dangerous wave of alternative medicine.” But they made no meaningful distinction between my work and the oral MMS therapies they have attacked for years:

My therapy is intra-tumoral , guided by imaging, targeting precise destruction of tumor tissue;

It uses pharmaceutical-grade, stabilized ClO₂ injection , with defined concentration and controlled delivery;

I have never promoted oral administration , nor the use of this therapy for non-cancer indications;

All treatments have been performed under the supervision of licensed doctors in Germany, Italy, and China , with over 30 successful cases documented;

The therapy is currently being prepared for formal clinical trials in multiple countries—not spread through grassroots rumors or “underground kits.”

This is not a “bleach scam 2.0.” This is a fundamentally new system:

A cancer therapy entirely architected by one person—from patenting, formulation, efficacy validation, and doctor training, to global deployment and ethical oversight.

WIRED tried to discard this systemic innovation into the trash bin of “alternative medicine,” without realizing it may be the prototype of a new medical paradigm.

8.2 They Misjudged Not Just the Target—But the Moment in History

No alternative therapy has ever:

Built an international physician network through the effort of one individual;

Been labeled “pseudoscience” and yet advanced into the regulated clinical trial systems of sovereign nations.

And I am achieving both, simultaneously.

WIRED mistook me for a mutation of existing pseudoscience, but in reality, I may be the first to bring this category of non-mainstream therapy into structured validation. This is not a story outside of medicine—it is a sign that medicine itself is being forced to evolve.

Therefore, WIRED’s “anti-pseudoscience” mechanisms will collapse the moment I receive clinical trial approval or regulatory recognition in any jurisdiction.

8.3 Attacking Me Will Ultimately Arm RFK’s Agenda

WIRED intended to use me as a weapon to tarnish RFK:

“Look—he supports patient freedom, and this is where it leads: dangerous bleach therapies.”

But they underestimated one fact: this “case” will not fade like the old MMS stories. On the contrary, it contains all the elements necessary to enter a framework of legality, efficacy, safety, and regulation. In time, it will inevitably reach the mainstream.

When that happens, WIRED will have unintentionally gifted RFK a living case study of institutional persecution:

A new therapy with clear efficacy, suppressed by vested interests because of its low cost and high efficiency;

A technical innovation born of medical freedom, smeared by the media simply for lacking FDA approval;

A private individual who, due to conceptual alignment with RFK’s ideals, was dragged into a full-scale character assassination.

Once that individual is publicly vindicated through scientific and regulatory validation, RFK will possess a historic chain of evidence:

Free exploration vs. authoritarian control;

Innovation suppression vs. institutional reform;

A stigmatized future vs. a protected, regressive present.

This will directly reinforce RFK’s core political agenda—informed consent, right to try, post-FDA regulatory reform—and anchor them in reality rather than theory.

8.4 The Success of My Therapy Will Become a Living Manifestation of RFK’s Political Vision

Whether or not RFK Jr. supports me today, he will someday be able to say:

“What I supported wasn’t pseudoscience—it was science not yet accepted.”

“Xuewu Liu’s therapy was once vilified, but ultimately validated worldwide.”

“Without the Right to Try, this therapy would have never emerged.”

“Without institutional innovation, we wouldn’t even recognize what’s possible.”

In the end, RFK will not be defeated by “bleach.”

He will be vindicated by the very therapy once framed as “bleach”—reversed by history, and transformed into the strongest empirical and political proof of concept for his reform agenda.