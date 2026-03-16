Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
2h

So Musk partnered with the Chinese? Why are foreigners in our government. I consider Musk a foreigner. He was not born in America, yet he acts like he deserves our respect.

Musk in my opinion is a made man. An actor. Much like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos. These guys would be nobodies without the deep state.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Xuewu Liu · Publisher Privacy
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture