“We have killed part of the tumor. But what remains is still alive — and still dangerous.”

In June, we shared a remarkable story: a 44-year-old cervical cancer patient in China who had already undergone conventional therapies with limited results experienced a dramatic tumor shrinkage after just two sessions of Intra-Tumoral Chlorine Dioxide (ClO₂) Injection Therapy. Her tumor volume dropped from 22.4 cm³ to 10.4 cm³ — a 53.6% reduction — as documented in this previous report.

Today, we share the latest MRI follow-up — and with it, a message of both hope and urgency.

🧠 The Latest MRI: Progress, but Persistent Danger

🗓️ MRI Date: July 11, 2025

This MRI confirms that the tumor has further softened and partially necrosed, consistent with a sustained response. However, a residual mass measuring 18.5 × 13.7 × 36.7 mm remains at the vaginal stump, showing restricted diffusion and contrast enhancement — both signals of ongoing tumor viability.

More importantly:

The tumor still invades the bladder mucosa and muscular wall

Left ureter remains dilated , indicating persistent compression

No abnormal enhancement is seen in the peritoneum — suggesting stabilization or regression of previously suspected metastases

📊 Comparative Table: Early Efficacy Achieved

Below is a side-by-side analysis of the patient’s condition before the first injection and after the second injection, based on CT and MRI results:

🚨 Why This Moment Is Critical

The patient currently feels “not too bad” and is considering postponing the third injection.

But that would be a serious mistake.

The current period is a golden therapeutic window. The tumor is weakened, the necrotic core has formed, and ClO₂ has already demonstrated powerful, targeted effect. However, the remaining cancer is still alive and continues to threaten bladder function and pelvic integrity.

Delaying the next injection may result in:

Tumor rebound and rapid regrowth

Bladder wall degradation and potential fistula formation

Permanent urinary dysfunction

Symptoms like pelvic discomfort, bladder irritation, or bowel pressure are not “post-treatment problems” — they are signals that the enemy is still active.

🎯 The Strategy: Finish the Kill

The first two injections prepared the battlefield. The third injection is our opportunity to:

Eradicate the remaining cancer cells

Disrupt the last tumor vasculature

Halt ureteral compression and allow tissue healing

We are not guessing. We have data. And it tells us: we are winning — but haven’t won yet.

🌱 A Lesson for All ClO₂ Therapy Candidates

Partial tumor control is not a cure. For ClO₂ intratumoral therapy to achieve full response, timely completion of the injection sequence is essential. Stopping too early may undo the progress.

🔜 Next Step

The patient has been advised to proceed immediately with the third injection. We will continue to monitor and share outcomes.

This is not just one patient’s story.

It is a blueprint for how focused, minimally invasive, mechanism-driven therapy can offer real hope — not just delay.

