Just days after publishing our case study on the dramatic collapse of a nasopharyngeal tumor treated with intratumoral chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) injections, we now have follow-up imaging on the patient's cervical region. This update provides additional clinical evidence that not only the primary tumor, but also nearby lymphatic involvement, may respond favorably to our therapy.

Background Recap

The patient, a 61-year-old male with recurrent nasopharyngeal carcinoma and parapharyngeal involvement, had received 10 injections of high-concentration ClO₂ (10,000 ppm) without imaging or anesthesia guidance in a rural setting.

Following this low-tech but carefully administered protocol, his May 15, 2025 CT scan revealed:

No clearly measurable mass in the nasopharynx

Multiple necrotic zones and structural collapse

Radiologic features consistent with tumor regression

Full details of that report are available here:

🔗 Real-World Nasopharyngeal Cancer Collapse After 10 ClO₂ Injections



New Follow-Up Imaging: Ultrasound on June 1 and June 4, 2025

Conducted at the First Affiliated Hospital of Shihezi University, this ultrasound examined both submandibular glands and bilateral cervical lymph nodes.

June 1, 2025 Ultrasound Findings:

Submandibular glands: No abnormal findings

Bilateral cervical region: Multiple low-echo round nodules Right: ~0.47 x 0.39 cm Left: ~0.65 x 0.37 cm

Clear margins, defined cortex, and intact capsule structures

Low internal echoes with detectable vascular signals

June 4, 2025 Ultrasound Findings: