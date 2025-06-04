Day 20 Update: Ultrasound Confirms Lymph Node Response Following Intratumoral ClO₂ Therapy in Nasopharyngeal Cancer
New imaging provides further support for real-world efficacy of chlorine dioxide injections
Just days after publishing our case study on the dramatic collapse of a nasopharyngeal tumor treated with intratumoral chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) injections, we now have follow-up imaging on the patient's cervical region. This update provides additional clinical evidence that not only the primary tumor, but also nearby lymphatic involvement, may respond favorably to our therapy.
Background Recap
The patient, a 61-year-old male with recurrent nasopharyngeal carcinoma and parapharyngeal involvement, had received 10 injections of high-concentration ClO₂ (10,000 ppm) without imaging or anesthesia guidance in a rural setting.
Following this low-tech but carefully administered protocol, his May 15, 2025 CT scan revealed:
No clearly measurable mass in the nasopharynx
Multiple necrotic zones and structural collapse
Radiologic features consistent with tumor regression
Full details of that report are available here:
🔗 Real-World Nasopharyngeal Cancer Collapse After 10 ClO₂ Injections
New Follow-Up Imaging: Ultrasound on June 1 and June 4, 2025
Conducted at the First Affiliated Hospital of Shihezi University, this ultrasound examined both submandibular glands and bilateral cervical lymph nodes.
June 1, 2025 Ultrasound Findings:
Submandibular glands: No abnormal findings
Bilateral cervical region: Multiple low-echo round nodules
Right: ~0.47 x 0.39 cm
Left: ~0.65 x 0.37 cm
Clear margins, defined cortex, and intact capsule structures
Low internal echoes with detectable vascular signals
June 4, 2025 Ultrasound Findings:
Right cervical II area: Several small, hypoechoic, oval-shaped lymph nodes (largest 0.62 x 0.32 cm)
Left cervical II area: Multiple low-echo lymph nodes, largest 0.45 x 0.30 cm
Right cervical deep II region: One merged node with unclear margins (1.58 x 1.11 cm), hypoechoic interior, poor vascularity
Right thigh: Low echo circular lesion, consistent with large lymph node
