Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moro Balakrishnan's avatar
Moro Balakrishnan
2h

Very well explained and very convincingly - the close follow up observations. 👍👍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Xuewu Liu
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture