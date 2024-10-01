Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack
Oct 1

Always pleased with your posts even if I disagree with your claims sometimes.

As you know I met you and Andreas Kalcker together.

I hope you would be willing to have a discussion/debate with Andreas about your claim that CDS does not fit the "scientific" evidence:

"I've always been skeptical about MMS or CDS, especially ingesting chlorine dioxide, as I believe using it to treat diseases defies scientific logic."

I think it will be enlightening for we oral CDS users to hear your evidence compared to Andreas.

I will be pleased to help set this dialogue up and moderate it if required.

By the way, have you stayed in contact with Andreas after our meeting and if so have you two discussed your differences regarding CDS?

With interest and care, Jack

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies by Xuewu Liu and others
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Xuewu Liu
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture