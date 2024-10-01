Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I've always been skeptical about MMS or CDS, especially ingesting chlorine dioxide, as I believe using it to treat diseases defies scientific logic. However, around 10 to 20 million people worldwide believe in the miraculous effects of chlorine dioxide, with most thinking oral intake has therapeutic benefits. My developed chlorine dioxide treatment method involves delivering it directly to the affected area. If oral intake also delivers chlorine dioxide to the affected area, it might be limited to stomach issues. Clearly, I can't dismiss the therapeutic effects of oral chlorine dioxide, but I also can't go against my scientific understanding. Thus, I must admit that oral chlorine dioxide might have therapeutic effects on stomach ailments. A recent emergency convinced me that oral chlorine dioxide could be valuable in treating stomach cramps.

Abdominal pain is a common symptom in emergencies, with stomach cramps being a primary form, especially when other specific stomach pains are ruled out. In June this year, I experienced abdominal pain due to stomach cramps and immediately went to the Sino-Japanese Friendship Hospital, a high-level Chinese hospital. After ruling out heart disease, my pain gradually eased. Ultrasound and blood tests showed no abnormal indicators except for gallstones and elevated neutrophils. The doctor suggested the cramps might be due to mild stomach inflammation. After staying in the hospital for two hours without medication, the symptoms disappeared by the time I went home.

On September 27, at 4 a.m., I was again awakened by abdominal pain, suspecting stomach cramps. I took a belladonna tablet prescribed by the doctor last time, but the pain didn't subside after half an hour. I returned to the Sino-Japanese Friendship Hospital, but this time the pain was different and persistent. After an ECG, ultrasound, and blood tests, there were no abnormal indicators except for gallstones, and no signs of inflammation in the blood tests. The doctor administered injections of anisodamine and hyoscine butylbromide, but the pain remained.

Around 8 a.m., after the second painkiller injection, I vomited all the food I had eaten 12 hours earlier, which was completely undigested. Even after vomiting, the pain did not ease. The internal medicine doctor referred me to surgery, and a CT scan showed no abnormalities. The gallbladder surgeon suspected the pain might be due to cholecystitis, but seemed unsure. The doctor then prescribed intravenous injections of ceftriaxone and metronidazole. During the one and a half hours of IV, the pain was still unbearable.

By around 10 a.m., I asked for strong painkillers and lost faith in the hospital, deciding to rely on them to get through the day and continue the antibiotic IV the next day. The doctor prescribed tramadol sustained-release tablets, which I took immediately and went home. The pain persisted for two hours at home, slightly easing but still unbearable.

Lying in bed, I kept shifting positions due to the pain. When I lay on my stomach, I suddenly realized my stomach was empty, and the pain was centered at the front of my stomach (not the right side typical of cholecystitis). If I took oral chlorine dioxide, it could easily cover the front of the stomach. From treating arthritis, I knew high-concentration chlorine dioxide could quickly reduce inflammation. If the abdominal pain was due to stomach inflammation, then oral chlorine dioxide could directly contact the inflamed area.

I quickly took about 5ml of a 10mg/ml chlorine dioxide solution, diluted it tenfold, and drank it quickly. My throat felt a bit irritated but soon passed. As I lay in bed, changing positions, I psychologically believed in chlorine dioxide's therapeutic effect and seemed to feel some pain relief, though uncertain.

Half an hour later, I took another 10ml of the 10mg/ml chlorine dioxide solution, diluted it tenfold, and drank it quickly, this time staying on my stomach. About half an hour later, the pain gradually disappeared.

This emergency made me doubt the doctor's unreliable cholecystitis diagnosis. From the pain's disappearance, I concluded it was still stomach cramps, with no apparent inflammation. If inflammation were present, the pain wouldn't disappear so quickly, and painkillers were clearly ineffective.

I'm 80% confident that the large dose of about 150mg of chlorine dioxide within half an hour likely stimulated the front stomach wall (via redox reactions), possibly stopping the cramps by reducing inflammation or nerve stimulation, or perhaps it was just a placebo effect.

Additionally, the 150mg of chlorine dioxide might have reacted with stomach tissue and quickly killed most stomach bacteria, which could be an extra therapeutic benefit.

Through this self-experiment, I want to convey a fact: a single large dose of oral chlorine dioxide poses no risk and likely relieved my stomach cramps. Stomach cramps are a common abdominal pain symptom. I suggest that those with CDS (I used pure chlorine dioxide solution, not MMS) boldly try oral CDS if they experience stomach cramps.