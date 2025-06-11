Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
belted radial's avatar
belted radial
2d

This is an uphill struggle because of the history of CLO2 promotion as a religious sacrament and the reflexive thinking triggered by terminology, but I wholeheartedly agree.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Xuewu Liu
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture