Today, I Discovered Something Extraordinary — and Deeply Telling

In a recent online discussion, someone pointed out that the U.S. FDA has quietly removed its previous official warnings about the safety of chlorine dioxide (MMS). I was skeptical at first — after all, for over a decade, these warnings have shaped the dominant public narrative: calling MMS an “industrial bleach” and claiming it could “cause severe nausea, dehydration, low blood pressure, and even death.”

So I decided to check two of the most frequently cited sources:

The 2010 FDA warning via Manufacturing.net The FDA compared MMS to industrial bleach and warned of severe side effects. 🔗 Original link The 2019 official FDA.gov warning This was widely referenced in articles and on Wikipedia, stating that MMS posed “potentially life-threatening risks.” 🔗 Wikipedia citation

Today, both of these key FDA pages are no longer accessible. No updated links. No archived warnings. The primary safety alerts that were once central to the FDA’s position on chlorine dioxide are now gone.

The FDA No Longer Stands Behind Its Claim That Chlorine Dioxide Is Unsafe — That’s a Fact, Not an Opinion

Let me be clear: this article is not about the efficacy of chlorine dioxide. It is about one undeniable regulatory fact:

The FDA has removed its most authoritative safety warnings on chlorine dioxide (MMS).

This means:

The FDA no longer considers it a regulatory priority to warn the public about its supposed “deadly” toxicity;

The argument that “the FDA already declared this substance unsafe” can no longer be supported by any current FDA documentation ;

As of now, concerns about chlorine dioxide’s safety are no longer actively upheld by the FDA.

This is no small shift. It is a clear turning point. From today on, when people bring up chlorine dioxide, they can no longer use safety concerns as a default dismissal.

But Verification Is Still Necessary — And It’s the Only Path to Universal Acceptance

I know some people will say, “There are already thousands of successful cases of chlorine dioxide treatment — why do we still need verification?”

But as the person who has filed the most patents in the world related to chlorine dioxide therapy, I say this clearly:

Only through proper validation — through rigorous clinical trials — can chlorine dioxide be accepted by all, and truly reach every patient who might benefit from it.

Anecdotes alone are not enough. Healing one person is valuable, but convincing the world requires a foundation built on transparent, repeatable, scientific evidence.

I am not afraid of this process. In fact, I welcome it.

Because verification is not a threat — it is the only bridge between isolated success and global adoption.

Every patient deserves a treatment that has been tested and proven.

Every regulator needs data they can trust.

And every scientist who believes in chlorine dioxide must be willing to face scrutiny — because the truth is worth it.

But We Must Also Publicly Condemn the FDA’s Behavior

At the same time, we must call out the FDA’s cowardly behavior in this matter.

There was no explanation. No correction. No press release acknowledging the removal. No accountability. Just silent deletion — hoping no one would notice.

This is not science. This is the attempted erasure of a mistake that has caused real harm to public understanding and scientific exploration.

A responsible regulatory agency would confront its past misjudgments, issue a correction, and allow open re-examination. Instead, the FDA’s behavior amounts to:

Cowardly cover-up. Gutless denial. A betrayal of public trust and scientific integrity.

For years, these now-deleted warnings were used to discredit researchers, demonize patients, and shut down open inquiry. Those consequences are not erased with a missing web page.

With Safety Concerns Off the Table, the Only Question Left Is Efficacy

Now that the FDA has silently abandoned its “lethal toxicity” narrative, we are no longer obligated to waste time defending the safety of properly prepared chlorine dioxide solutions. That question has been implicitly closed — by them.

The only question that matters now is: Does it work?

And for what conditions? In what concentrations? Under what protocols?

We welcome those questions. We welcome trials. We welcome independent validation.

But we will no longer accept dismissal based on fear, regulatory laziness, or outdated propaganda.

Because even the FDA — yes, the FDA — has decided it no longer stands behind its former safety claims.

Final Words: Don’t Forget, and Don’t Be Silent

The future of medicine should be shaped by data, outcomes, and the courage to challenge old models — not by silent bureaucratic retractions and years of misinformation.

Today, we step forward.

✊ We believe in outcomes — because healing is the only truth that matters.





