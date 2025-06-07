Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
5d

We knew it worked. They knew it worked. Now it's too big for them to keep up the deception.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike H's avatar
Mike H
5d

I am always suspicious of every move of the FDA. This move could be so that they can move themselves into a position to tightly control the chemicals necessary to make chlorine dioxide.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Xuewu Liu
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Xuewu Liu
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture