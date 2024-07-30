Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.

Xuewu Liu

The Leading Authority Worldwide on the Proper Use of Chlorine Dioxide for Disease Treatment

Xuewu Liu has conducted extensive self-experiments to showcase the remarkable therapeutic effects of chlorine dioxide. Since 2011, he has been at the forefront of advocating for the safe and effective use of chlorine dioxide in treating various diseases, making him the first person in the world to systematically utilize chlorine dioxide for medical purposes. Drawing on his extensive research expertise and sophisticated scientific reasoning, Liu has uncovered and developed three significant physiological mechanisms of chlorine dioxide as well as multiple treatment protocols for a range of diseases.

Patent Application

I am the earliest and most frequent patent applicant for the use of chlorine dioxide in disease treatment.

Self-experimentation

I am the first person to verify the therapeutic effects of chlorine dioxide through self-experimentation.

Preclinical Research

I am the first person to complete preclinical research on treating cancer with intratumoral injection of chlorine dioxide.

DISCLAIMER

This Substack is intended for informational and educational purposes only and should not be regarded as a substitute for professional medical diagnosis, treatment, or advice from qualified, licensed medical practitioners. The content aims to empower users—our protocols are not medical advice, and nothing on this site, even if provided by medical professionals, should be considered as practicing medicine.

Any treatment or protocol you choose to follow should be discussed with your physician or a licensed medical professional. Always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider for properly applying any material from this website or our program to your specific situation. NEVER stop or change your medications without consulting your doctor. In case of an emergency, please contact emergency services immediately.