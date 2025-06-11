Xuewu Liu’s Substack

From Fringe to Framework — Uniting All Chlorine Dioxide Therapies Under a Path to Validation
Why Now Is the Time for a Global, Science-Driven Approach to the Full Spectrum of ClO₂ Therapies
  
Xuewu Liu
🐶 Pepe Case Update: Day 30 Shows Tumor Flattening and Wound Healing
Visible Signs of Tumor Collapse and Recovery After Intratumoral ClO₂ Injection
  
Xuewu Liu
🌍 How We’ll Build a Global Network for Intratumoral ClO₂ Therapy — The Strategic Vision Behind Our Movement
Introduction: Making Efficacy the Norm, Not the Exception
  
Xuewu Liu
The FDA Quietly Removed Its Warnings on Chlorine Dioxide Safety — A Turning Point, and a Cowardly Cover-Up
👋 Welcome, new readers!
  
Xuewu Liu
Why Our Therapy Can Launch in the U.S. While Others Can't: A Scientific and Ethical Pathway
In the U.S., many alternative cancer therapies have historically been pushed out of the mainstream not only because of resistance from the medical…
  
Xuewu Liu
Day 20 Update: Ultrasound Confirms Lymph Node Response Following Intratumoral ClO₂ Therapy in Nasopharyngeal Cancer
New imaging provides further support for real-world efficacy of chlorine dioxide injections
  
Xuewu Liu
🌟 Real-World Nasopharyngeal Cancer Remission After 10 Intratumoral ClO₂ Injections — A Rural Case Study from Xinjiang, China
Overview
  
Xuewu Liu
Why East Asia Has No Oral Chlorine Dioxide Community — A Cultural and Scientific Analysis
I do not oppose the oral use of chlorine dioxide (ClO₂).
  
Xuewu Liu
🐶 First Canine Case Update: ClO₂ Therapy Shows Coagulative Necrosis, Not Liquefactive – A Positive Signal
Two and a half weeks ago, on May 10th, 2025, a milestone was achieved in veterinary oncology — the first dog received intratumoral chlorine dioxide…
  
Xuewu Liu
Why Side Effects Are Tolerated in Cancer Therapy – And Why They Shouldn’t Be
Introduction
  
Xuewu Liu
🗽 A Chance to Be Heard: The New York Times Is Listening
Help Us Show the World Why Cancer Patients Are Organizing for Change
  
Xuewu Liu
Why Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Therapy May Theoretically Cure Cancer
A new framework for understanding curability through direct, localized oxidative tumor destruction – and why mainstream cancer treatments may never…
  
Xuewu Liu
