Xuewu Liu’s Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Chat
Books
Intra-Tumoral ClO₂
Cancer Therapy Basics
Clinical report.
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
From Fringe to Framework — Uniting All Chlorine Dioxide Therapies Under a Path to Validation
Why Now Is the Time for a Global, Science-Driven Approach to the Full Spectrum of ClO₂ Therapies
Jun 11
•
Xuewu Liu
23
Share this post
Xuewu Liu’s Substack
From Fringe to Framework — Uniting All Chlorine Dioxide Therapies Under a Path to Validation
May contain explicit content
This post was automatically hidden by your content settings.
Show anyway
Adjust settings
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
🐶 Pepe Case Update: Day 30 Shows Tumor Flattening and Wound Healing
Visible Signs of Tumor Collapse and Recovery After Intratumoral ClO₂ Injection
Jun 9
•
Xuewu Liu
15
Share this post
Xuewu Liu’s Substack
🐶 Pepe Case Update: Day 30 Shows Tumor Flattening and Wound Healing
May contain explicit content
This post was automatically hidden by your content settings.
Show anyway
Adjust settings
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
🌍 How We’ll Build a Global Network for Intratumoral ClO₂ Therapy — The Strategic Vision Behind Our Movement
Introduction: Making Efficacy the Norm, Not the Exception
Jun 9
•
Xuewu Liu
8
Share this post
Xuewu Liu’s Substack
🌍 How We’ll Build a Global Network for Intratumoral ClO₂ Therapy — The Strategic Vision Behind Our Movement
May contain explicit content
This post was automatically hidden by your content settings.
Show anyway
Adjust settings
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
The FDA Quietly Removed Its Warnings on Chlorine Dioxide Safety — A Turning Point, and a Cowardly Cover-Up
👋 Welcome, new readers!
Jun 7
•
Xuewu Liu
76
Share this post
Xuewu Liu’s Substack
The FDA Quietly Removed Its Warnings on Chlorine Dioxide Safety — A Turning Point, and a Cowardly Cover-Up
May contain explicit content
This post was automatically hidden by your content settings.
Show anyway
Adjust settings
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
18
Why Our Therapy Can Launch in the U.S. While Others Can't: A Scientific and Ethical Pathway
In the U.S., many alternative cancer therapies have historically been pushed out of the mainstream not only because of resistance from the medical…
Jun 7
•
Xuewu Liu
11
Share this post
Xuewu Liu’s Substack
Why Our Therapy Can Launch in the U.S. While Others Can't: A Scientific and Ethical Pathway
May contain explicit content
This post was automatically hidden by your content settings.
Show anyway
Adjust settings
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Day 20 Update: Ultrasound Confirms Lymph Node Response Following Intratumoral ClO₂ Therapy in Nasopharyngeal Cancer
New imaging provides further support for real-world efficacy of chlorine dioxide injections
Jun 4
•
Xuewu Liu
7
Share this post
Xuewu Liu’s Substack
Day 20 Update: Ultrasound Confirms Lymph Node Response Following Intratumoral ClO₂ Therapy in Nasopharyngeal Cancer
May contain explicit content
This post was automatically hidden by your content settings.
Show anyway
Adjust settings
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
🌟 Real-World Nasopharyngeal Cancer Remission After 10 Intratumoral ClO₂ Injections — A Rural Case Study from Xinjiang, China
Overview
Jun 3
•
Xuewu Liu
14
Share this post
Xuewu Liu’s Substack
🌟 Real-World Nasopharyngeal Cancer Remission After 10 Intratumoral ClO₂ Injections — A Rural Case Study from Xinjiang, China
May contain explicit content
This post was automatically hidden by your content settings.
Show anyway
Adjust settings
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Why East Asia Has No Oral Chlorine Dioxide Community — A Cultural and Scientific Analysis
I do not oppose the oral use of chlorine dioxide (ClO₂).
Jun 2
•
Xuewu Liu
18
Share this post
Xuewu Liu’s Substack
Why East Asia Has No Oral Chlorine Dioxide Community — A Cultural and Scientific Analysis
May contain explicit content
This post was automatically hidden by your content settings.
Show anyway
Adjust settings
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
May 2025
🐶 First Canine Case Update: ClO₂ Therapy Shows Coagulative Necrosis, Not Liquefactive – A Positive Signal
Two and a half weeks ago, on May 10th, 2025, a milestone was achieved in veterinary oncology — the first dog received intratumoral chlorine dioxide…
May 31
•
Xuewu Liu
24
Share this post
Xuewu Liu’s Substack
🐶 First Canine Case Update: ClO₂ Therapy Shows Coagulative Necrosis, Not Liquefactive – A Positive Signal
May contain explicit content
This post was automatically hidden by your content settings.
Show anyway
Adjust settings
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
Why Side Effects Are Tolerated in Cancer Therapy – And Why They Shouldn’t Be
Introduction
May 31
•
Xuewu Liu
16
Share this post
Xuewu Liu’s Substack
Why Side Effects Are Tolerated in Cancer Therapy – And Why They Shouldn’t Be
May contain explicit content
This post was automatically hidden by your content settings.
Show anyway
Adjust settings
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
🗽 A Chance to Be Heard: The New York Times Is Listening
Help Us Show the World Why Cancer Patients Are Organizing for Change
May 31
•
Xuewu Liu
12
Share this post
Xuewu Liu’s Substack
🗽 A Chance to Be Heard: The New York Times Is Listening
May contain explicit content
This post was automatically hidden by your content settings.
Show anyway
Adjust settings
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
Why Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Therapy May Theoretically Cure Cancer
A new framework for understanding curability through direct, localized oxidative tumor destruction – and why mainstream cancer treatments may never…
May 30
•
Xuewu Liu
14
Share this post
Xuewu Liu’s Substack
Why Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Therapy May Theoretically Cure Cancer
May contain explicit content
This post was automatically hidden by your content settings.
Show anyway
Adjust settings
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 Xuewu Liu
Publisher Privacy
Substack
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts